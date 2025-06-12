New Jersey Wills Lawyer Christine Matus Offers Guidance On Writing A Valid Will

Navigating the decision to draft a personal will without legal help is a topic many individuals in New Jersey encounter. Christine Matus ( ), a New Jersey wills lawyer, addresses this issue in a recent publication, discussing the risks and legal standards involved when preparing a will independently. The blog post, titled“Can I Write My Own Will and Have It Notarized?”, explores the steps for creating a valid will in New Jersey, potential consequences of missteps, and the value of legal guidance.

Christine Matus emphasizes that while it is legally permissible to write a personal will in New Jersey, individuals must meet specific legal requirements. A New Jersey wills lawyer can help clarify these standards, which include the testator being at least 18 years old, of sound mind, and ensuring the will is in writing, signed, and witnessed by at least two people. Notarization is optional but recommended as it can speed up the probate process.

Writing a will without a lawyer might appear convenient and economical, but Christine Matus outlines the risks. A New Jersey wills lawyer can help reduce the chances of legal challenges, errors, and ambiguity that may arise with do-it-yourself (DIY) will kits. Inaccuracies or unclear language can delay probate, lead to family disputes, and even result in the will being invalidated.“Failing to adhere to New Jersey's legal requirements or making errors in your will can lead to complications and disputes,” the blog notes.

According to Christine Matus, although DIY will kits offer some advantages, such as privacy and cost savings, they also come with critical downsides. These include limited customization options, a lack of legal oversight, and higher chances of missing essential elements like guardianship designations, contingency plans, or accurate asset distribution instructions. As a New Jersey wills lawyer, Christine Matus draws attention to the importance of understanding what a will can and cannot accomplish, particularly in complex estates involving multiple beneficiaries or unique family dynamics.

Christine Matus also explains the optional but useful process of notarization. Although notarization is not legally required in New Jersey for a will to be valid, it plays a significant role in creating a“self-proving” will. This means that during probate, the court can accept the document without having to locate and question the witnesses. For many, this simplification is enough reason to opt for notarization. A New Jersey wills lawyer can help determine whether this additional step is suitable for a particular situation.

There are notable pitfalls in the use of DIY wills. These can include the omission of key details, the absence of a contingency plan, and vague terms that invite interpretation. Christine Matus underscores that such oversights can lead to unintended outcomes, such as incorrect asset allocation or the appointment of unintended executors. A New Jersey wills lawyer helps eliminate these risks by guiding the testator in drafting a clear, compliant document.

Christine Matus further points out that not all types of wills are equal in legal strength. While holographic (handwritten and unwitnessed) wills are recognized in New Jersey if they demonstrate clear intent and include material in the testator's handwriting, these informal wills are far more prone to legal challenges. Formal, witnessed wills, on the other hand, are more resilient against disputes and streamline the probate process. A New Jersey wills lawyer like Christine Matus can ensure the document follows all statutory requirements.

Family dynamics also influence the complexity of will drafting. Christine Matus highlights situations where legal help is particularly crucial, including blended families, special needs beneficiaries, business ownership, or anticipated disputes among heirs. These scenarios often require nuanced planning and legal precision, which a New Jersey wills lawyer can provide.

Drafting a will also involves planning for unexpected events. Christine Matus mentions that contingency planning, such as accounting for predeceased beneficiaries or unavailable executors, is an essential part of comprehensive estate planning. A New Jersey wills lawyer assists with these strategies to protect the testator's legacy under different outcomes.

Christine Matus concludes the article by reinforcing that a legally compliant and well-structured will is vital for protecting both assets and family well-being. At The Matus Law Group, the approach to estate planning involves careful assessment of each client's needs, ensuring the document not only adheres to New Jersey's legal standards but also addresses unique family and financial situations.

A valid will drafted with professional assistance carries long-term benefits, minimizing the potential for misinterpretation or legal conflict. While it is legally possible to write and notarize a personal will in New Jersey, seeking guidance from a New Jersey wills lawyer like Christine Matus offers greater assurance that one's final wishes will be respected and upheld in court.

For individuals evaluating the best method to safeguard their assets and care for loved ones, engaging with a legal professional provides both clarity and peace of mind. Legal advice not only helps avoid costly mistakes but also ensures that the estate is distributed in accordance with the testator's intentions, avoiding future disputes and delays.

