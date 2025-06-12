Long Island Robbery Lawyer Jason Bassett Breaks Down The Legal Definition Of Robbery Under New York Law

In a detailed blog post, Long Island robbery lawyer Jason Bassett ( ) explains the specific legal framework surrounding robbery charges under New York State law. While the term "robbery" is often loosely applied in casual conversation to refer to various forms of theft, New York law defines it far more narrowly. According to Bassett, robbery is a type of forcible stealing that necessarily includes the use or threat of physical force during the theft.

This distinction is essential because it marks robbery as a more severe offense than other property crimes. Jason Bassett, a seasoned Long Island robbery lawyer at the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C., emphasizes that facing a robbery charge means confronting felony-level accusations with the potential for serious prison time. He highlights that anyone charged under this statute should be aware of the potential legal ramifications and act swiftly to understand their rights under the law.

New York law divides robbery into three categories: third-degree, second-degree, and first-degree robbery. Each degree reflects different levels of severity and circumstances. In all three, the crime involves the use of force to take property from another person. Jason Bassett, through his work as a Long Island robbery lawyer, outlines the distinctions clearly: third-degree robbery involves force but no aggravating factors, second-degree includes actions such as displaying a weapon or working with an accomplice, and first-degree involves significant injury or the use of a deadly weapon.

As Jason Bassett notes,“Robbery in the First Degree carries the most significant penalties and can impact an individual for the rest of their lives, even if it is the first offense”. The most serious version of this charge, first-degree robbery, is considered a class B violent felony. It carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years for first-time offenders and can reach up to 25 years depending on prior criminal history.

For those facing such charges, understanding the legal definitions is only the first step. The consequences of a robbery conviction go far beyond incarceration. Bassett explains that a felony conviction can result in the loss of voting rights during imprisonment, exclusion from jury service, and revocation of professional licenses. Additionally, it may lead to disqualification from housing programs, denial of government assistance, and severely limited employment opportunities. For non-citizens, the stakes are even higher, as robbery is categorized as a crime of moral turpitude and can trigger deportation proceedings.

Jason Bassett's legal analysis of robbery in New York also touches on the potential defenses available to those accused. These include asserting a lack of intent, presenting alibis, challenging the validity of eyewitness testimony or surveillance evidence, and in some cases, using defenses such as intoxication, duress, or entrapment. He makes clear that the success of these defenses heavily depends on the unique facts of each case and the credibility of supporting evidence.

Mistaken identity is another critical issue Bassett addresses.“A witness may mistakenly identify someone as the perpetrator of a robbery even when that person didn't commit the crime,” the article explains. In high-stress situations such as a robbery, eyewitnesses often make errors in identifying suspects. These inaccuracies can lead to wrongful arrests and convictions, especially in cases where multiple people are present, or where the accused happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Bassett also points out that other charges often accompany robbery accusations. A minor confrontation can escalate quickly, leading to multiple felony charges, such as assault, grand larceny, or possession of stolen property. Each of these carries its own legal consequences, increasing the importance of a thorough and well-prepared defense.

Those dealing with robbery charges face a daunting legal landscape. Every degree of robbery is considered a felony and carries the potential for substantial prison time and long-term consequences. Prompt legal guidance is essential. Long Island robbery lawyer Jason Bassett and the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. focus on providing clear legal information so individuals can make informed decisions about their defense strategy.

Understanding the gravity of a robbery charge and acting swiftly to address it can make a significant difference in the outcome. Taking steps early in the legal process may provide opportunities to challenge evidence, negotiate reduced charges, or present mitigating factors.

