Startuprad.Io Breaks Global Barriers, Surpassing 2.5M Streams And Ranking In 50+ Countries Serving Busy Professionals

MENAFN - GetNews)Startuprad , the English-language podcast network spotlighting startups from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH), continues its remarkable global rise, addressing busy professionals. In 2024, the network surpassed 2.5 million streams, driven by its podcast shows and dedicated 24/7 internet radio station Startup, as well as 2.5 million views on its YouTube channel.

“We've built more than just a podcast - we've built a global stage for European innovation,” said Jorn“Joe” Menninger, Founder and Host of Startuprad.

Ranking Across Continents

The network consistently ranks across more than 25 global podcast charts on 4 continents in management and entrepreneurship. Its core audience remains in Germany and the DACH region, yet global traction has grown rapidly.

One recent example: On June 11, 2025, Startuprad was trending in 29 international podcast charts, including:



Germany

United States

Switzerland

France

Israel

Senegal Taiwan



Industry Recognition

Startuprad shows received major accolades:



Feedspot ranked Startuprad No. 1 for Startup Podcast in Germany, as well as Fintech Germany (#4), Women Who Rock GSA (#10)

Startuprad - #1 in Feedspot's Top 15 German Stories Podcasts

Women Who Rock GSA - #7 on the same list

Fintech Germany - #19 in MillionPodcasts' Top 100 Fintech Podcasts

F6S included Startuprad in its Top 100 Fintechs and Startups Germany 2025

Goodpods ranks Startuprad as a Top 50 Management Podcast, Top 100 Technology Podcast, and our News Podcast as a Top 20 Business News Podcast (globally) MillionPodcasts ranked Startuprad as Top 20 in Startup Technology Podcasts, Top 30 in Global Top Startup Podcasts, and Top 100 in Startup Ecosystem Podcasts (also including Deep Tech Germany and Fintech Germany in the Top 50 and our News Podcast in the Top 100)



Premium Audience for Advertisers

With over 90% of listeners tuning in for professional reasons, Startuprad reaches startup founders, VCs, tech insiders, and decision-makers. Long-form formats foster trust and deep brand engagement.

About Startuprad

Founded in 2014, Startuprad delivers English-language startup coverage from the DACH region via podcasts, video, and radio. Recognized by Forbes, Tech, and Crunchbase, it reaches global innovation audiences with high-value, founder-focused content.

Learn more:

Advertise/Partner: ...

Email: ...