Startuprad.Io Breaks Global Barriers, Surpassing 2.5M Streams And Ranking In 50+ Countries Serving Busy Professionals
“We've built more than just a podcast - we've built a global stage for European innovation,” said Jorn“Joe” Menninger, Founder and Host of Startuprad.
Ranking Across Continents
The network consistently ranks across more than 25 global podcast charts on 4 continents in management and entrepreneurship. Its core audience remains in Germany and the DACH region, yet global traction has grown rapidly.
One recent example: On June 11, 2025, Startuprad was trending in 29 international podcast charts, including:
Germany
United States
Switzerland
France
Israel
Senegal
Taiwan
Industry Recognition
Startuprad shows received major accolades:
Feedspot ranked Startuprad No. 1 for Startup Podcast in Germany, as well as Fintech Germany (#4), Women Who Rock GSA (#10)
Startuprad - #1 in Feedspot's Top 15 German Stories Podcasts
Women Who Rock GSA - #7 on the same list
Fintech Germany - #19 in MillionPodcasts' Top 100 Fintech Podcasts
F6S included Startuprad in its Top 100 Fintechs and Startups Germany 2025
Goodpods ranks Startuprad as a Top 50 Management Podcast, Top 100 Technology Podcast, and our News Podcast as a Top 20 Business News Podcast (globally)
MillionPodcasts ranked Startuprad as Top 20 in Startup Technology Podcasts, Top 30 in Global Top Startup Podcasts, and Top 100 in Startup Ecosystem Podcasts (also including Deep Tech Germany and Fintech Germany in the Top 50 and our News Podcast in the Top 100)
Premium Audience for Advertisers
With over 90% of listeners tuning in for professional reasons, Startuprad reaches startup founders, VCs, tech insiders, and decision-makers. Long-form formats foster trust and deep brand engagement.
About Startuprad
Founded in 2014, Startuprad delivers English-language startup coverage from the DACH region via podcasts, video, and radio. Recognized by Forbes, Tech, and Crunchbase, it reaches global innovation audiences with high-value, founder-focused content.
Learn more:
Advertise/Partner: ...
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment