U.S. Floral Gifting Market Is Booming Worldwide, $16.81 Billion Worth Market By 2030 Arizton

"U.S. Floral Gifting Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. floral gifting market is growing at a CAGR of 5.52% during 2024-2030.
Report Scope:
Market Size (2030): $16.81 Billion
Market Size (2024): $12.18 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 5.52%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Occasion, Platform, Product, and Purchase Option
Market Overview
The US floral gifting market has experienced significant fluctuations, especially during recessionary periods, where high fees, penalties, and lack of innovation in distribution systems increased costs for consumers. Scarcity of fresh, sustainable flowers further hindered growth.
However, recent shifts indicate positive developments. Vendors are focusing on high-quality products, with start-ups driving innovation through on-demand production and farm-to-table systems. This has reduced waste and improved supply chain efficiency, resulting in sustainable practices.
The market has seen innovations in delivery and retail models, with the rise of e-commerce and improved delivery transparency. Additionally, there is a shift toward simpler, eco-friendly floral arrangements. Wholesale and retail consolidation, as well as direct farm-to-consumer sales, is disrupting the traditional supply chain.
New floral sources from countries like Nepal and Japan are diversifying the market, while challenges like marijuana legalization are impacting flower cultivation. To drive growth, vendors must focus on economies of scale and niche markets, capturing the evolving consumer interest in personalized, eco-conscious floral gifts.
The Role of Enhanced Logistics and Delivery in the Growth of the US Floral Gifting Market
Enhanced logistics and delivery services have played a key role in the growth of the US floral gifting market. To maintain customer satisfaction, companies have invested in advanced technologies, such as optimized delivery routes, specialized packaging, and real-time tracking, to ensure fresh and timely delivery. Notable examples, like 1-800-Flowers, have built robust logistics networks, including local florists and third-party distribution centers, offering same-day and next-day delivery options. The flower logistics industry has advanced with temperature-controlled storage, specialized transport methods, and global hubs, allowing flowers to be delivered efficiently. Moreover, modern technologies like process automation and digital platforms are improving efficiency and reducing costs. By optimizing logistics, vendors can manage demand fluctuations, reduce waste, and meet consumer needs while minimizing environmental impact, helping the market thrive amidst growing competition.
Floral Gifting in the U.S. Enters a New Phase with Mergers and Innovation
The U.S. floral gifting market continues to witness intense competition, with leading brands like 1-800-Flowers, Teleflora, FTD, and From You Flowers driving innovation across both online and offline channels. As consumer expectations evolve, key players are adapting by enhancing product personalization, embracing sustainability, and expanding subscription-based offerings to strengthen customer loyalty and market relevance.
A notable shift occurred in May 2023, when From You Flowers and FTD announced their strategic merger to form a unified global floral and gifting platform. This consolidation marks a significant milestone in the industry, positioning the combined entity for enhanced operational scale and customer reach. Michael Chapin, founder of From You Flowers, now leads the new company as CEO, signaling a focused effort to align digital growth with in-store excellence.
Why the Subscription Model is Booming in the US Floral Gifting Market
The subscription model is gaining popularity in the US floral gifting market due to several key trends, including growing demand for convenience, personalization, and sustainability. Consumers are increasingly treating special occasions, from birthdays to corporate events, as opportunities to subscribe to floral services. Companies like Flowerbx are tapping into this by offering tailored delivery plans for events.
Sustainability is a significant driver, with brands focusing on biodegradable packaging and sourcing flowers from local farmers to attract environmentally conscious consumers. Subscription models allow for seasonal, fresh flowers with a focus on local sourcing and sustainable practices, which appeals to a growing eco-aware market.
Subscription services also cater to consumers' desire for personalization, with many companies offering customizable bouquets based on customer preferences. Innovations like "build-your-own" kits and luxury floral options are further enhancing the appeal. Additionally, the rise of zero-waste concepts and eco-friendly disposal methods align with the increasing demand for sustainability, ensuring the subscription model's continued growth in the floral gifting sector.
Key Company Profiles
-
FTD, LLC
1-800-FLOWERS, INC.
Telefora
From You Flowers, LLC
Avas Flowers
Benchmark Bouquets
BloomNation, Inc.
BloomsyBox
Blooms Today
Farmgirl Flowers, INC
FLoom LTD.
Flora2000
FloraQueen
Flowerpetal
JUST FLOWERS DOT COM
The Flower Shop
The Bouqs Company
UrbanStems
Gotham Florist
H
Venus et Fleur
Florists, LLC
1st in Flowers!, LLC
Kremp Florist & Flower Delivery
Send Flowers
Global Rose
Winston Flowers
The Sill, INC.
Farm Fresh Flowers
Enjoy Flowers
Freytag's Florist
McShan Florist
Phoenix Flower Shops
U.S. Retail Flowers Inc.
Fifth Ave Floral Co.
The Flower Shop Atlanta
Phillip's Flowers & Gifts
InBloom Flowers
Albuquerque Florist
Bokay Florist
Flowers4Dreams LLC
Flowers of the Field
Alyeska Farms
Wood's Flowers and Gifts
Azelly Flowers
Rainbow Florist & Delectables
Roberts Floral & Gifts
Petal+Eon
Miami Flowers Design
Peachtree Petals
Crowley House Flower Farm
Market Segmentation
Occasion
-
Personal & self-gifting,
Wedding
Corporate
Sympathy
Platform
-
Offline
Online
Product
-
Bouquets & Arrangements
Stems
Purchase Option
-
One-time purchase
Subscription
