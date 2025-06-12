U.S. Floral Gifting Market Is Booming Worldwide, $16.81 Billion Worth Market By 2030 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"U.S. Floral Gifting Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. floral gifting market is growing at a CAGR of 5.52% during 2024-2030.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): $16.81 Billion

Market Size (2024): $12.18 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.52%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Occasion, Platform, Product, and Purchase Option

Market Overview

The US floral gifting market has experienced significant fluctuations, especially during recessionary periods, where high fees, penalties, and lack of innovation in distribution systems increased costs for consumers. Scarcity of fresh, sustainable flowers further hindered growth.

However, recent shifts indicate positive developments. Vendors are focusing on high-quality products, with start-ups driving innovation through on-demand production and farm-to-table systems. This has reduced waste and improved supply chain efficiency, resulting in sustainable practices.

The market has seen innovations in delivery and retail models, with the rise of e-commerce and improved delivery transparency. Additionally, there is a shift toward simpler, eco-friendly floral arrangements. Wholesale and retail consolidation, as well as direct farm-to-consumer sales, is disrupting the traditional supply chain.

New floral sources from countries like Nepal and Japan are diversifying the market, while challenges like marijuana legalization are impacting flower cultivation. To drive growth, vendors must focus on economies of scale and niche markets, capturing the evolving consumer interest in personalized, eco-conscious floral gifts.

The Role of Enhanced Logistics and Delivery in the Growth of the US Floral Gifting Market

Enhanced logistics and delivery services have played a key role in the growth of the US floral gifting market. To maintain customer satisfaction, companies have invested in advanced technologies, such as optimized delivery routes, specialized packaging, and real-time tracking, to ensure fresh and timely delivery. Notable examples, like 1-800-Flowers, have built robust logistics networks, including local florists and third-party distribution centers, offering same-day and next-day delivery options. The flower logistics industry has advanced with temperature-controlled storage, specialized transport methods, and global hubs, allowing flowers to be delivered efficiently. Moreover, modern technologies like process automation and digital platforms are improving efficiency and reducing costs. By optimizing logistics, vendors can manage demand fluctuations, reduce waste, and meet consumer needs while minimizing environmental impact, helping the market thrive amidst growing competition.

Floral Gifting in the U.S. Enters a New Phase with Mergers and Innovation

The U.S. floral gifting market continues to witness intense competition, with leading brands like 1-800-Flowers, Teleflora, FTD, and From You Flowers driving innovation across both online and offline channels. As consumer expectations evolve, key players are adapting by enhancing product personalization, embracing sustainability, and expanding subscription-based offerings to strengthen customer loyalty and market relevance.

A notable shift occurred in May 2023, when From You Flowers and FTD announced their strategic merger to form a unified global floral and gifting platform. This consolidation marks a significant milestone in the industry, positioning the combined entity for enhanced operational scale and customer reach. Michael Chapin, founder of From You Flowers, now leads the new company as CEO, signaling a focused effort to align digital growth with in-store excellence.

Why the Subscription Model is Booming in the US Floral Gifting Market

The subscription model is gaining popularity in the US floral gifting market due to several key trends, including growing demand for convenience, personalization, and sustainability. Consumers are increasingly treating special occasions, from birthdays to corporate events, as opportunities to subscribe to floral services. Companies like Flowerbx are tapping into this by offering tailored delivery plans for events.

Sustainability is a significant driver, with brands focusing on biodegradable packaging and sourcing flowers from local farmers to attract environmentally conscious consumers. Subscription models allow for seasonal, fresh flowers with a focus on local sourcing and sustainable practices, which appeals to a growing eco-aware market.

Subscription services also cater to consumers' desire for personalization, with many companies offering customizable bouquets based on customer preferences. Innovations like "build-your-own" kits and luxury floral options are further enhancing the appeal. Additionally, the rise of zero-waste concepts and eco-friendly disposal methods align with the increasing demand for sustainability, ensuring the subscription model's continued growth in the floral gifting sector.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Key Company Profiles



FTD, LLC

1-800-FLOWERS, INC.

Telefora

From You Flowers, LLC

Avas Flowers

Benchmark Bouquets

BloomNation, Inc.

BloomsyBox

Blooms Today

Farmgirl Flowers, INC

FLoom LTD.

Flora2000

FloraQueen

Flowerpetal

JUST FLOWERS DOT COM

The Flower Shop

The Bouqs Company

UrbanStems

Gotham Florist

H

Venus et Fleur

Florists, LLC

1st in Flowers!, LLC

Kremp Florist & Flower Delivery

Send Flowers

Global Rose

Winston Flowers

The Sill, INC.

Farm Fresh Flowers

Enjoy Flowers

Freytag's Florist

McShan Florist

Phoenix Flower Shops

U.S. Retail Flowers Inc.

Fifth Ave Floral Co.

The Flower Shop Atlanta

Phillip's Flowers & Gifts

InBloom Flowers

Albuquerque Florist

Bokay Florist

Flowers4Dreams LLC

Flowers of the Field

Alyeska Farms

Wood's Flowers and Gifts

Azelly Flowers

Rainbow Florist & Delectables

Roberts Floral & Gifts

Petal+Eon

Miami Flowers Design

Peachtree Petals Crowley House Flower Farm

Market Segmentation

Occasion



Personal & self-gifting,

Wedding

Corporate Sympathy

Platform



Offline Online

Product



Bouquets & Arrangements Stems

Purchase Option



One-time purchase Subscription

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the U.S. floral gifting market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. floral gifting market?

What are the significant trends in the U.S. floral gifting market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. floral gifting market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.