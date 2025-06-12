When Golden Sunflower Meets Bauhinia: HONGQI Showcases Oriental Luxury At 2025 International Automotive And Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong)

MENAFN - GetNews) From June 12 to 15, FAW HONGQI unveiled its luxury vehicle lineup at the 2025 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo(Hong Kong), showcasing its unique "Oriental Luxury" concept to the world. During the expo, HONGQI held the "Glory in Hong Kong, Shaping the Future Together" Golden Sunflower Exclusive Appreciation Event, which forged profound connections between HONGQI and local customers. With its outstanding products and rich brand heritage, HONGQI continues to expand the global influence of Chinese luxury brands.

Qiu Xiandong, Chairman of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. attended the opening ceremony of the 2025 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo(Hong Kong) and the launch ceremony of the China Automotive and Supply Chain Enterprises Overseas Alliance, and delivered a speech. He stated that FAW Group is actively integrating into Hong Kong, serving Hong Kong, and making contributions in Hong Kong aiming to achieve a win - win result through deep cooperation. FAW Group aims to strengthen cooperation in industry, ecology, finance, and technological innovation, and is willing to partner with Hong Kong in creating a new legend.

The HONGQI Golden Sunflower series vehicles, representing the pinnacle of Chinese automotive craftsmanship-GUOYAO, GUOLI, GUOYA, and GUOYUE-profoundly demonstrate HONGQI's mastery of design aesthetics, safety standards, and manufacturing quality. These vehicles became the center of attention at the event. The entire Golden Sunflower series of models demonstrates remarkable market appeal and injects strong momentum into HONGQI's successful entry into Hong Kong.

During the Golden Sunflower Exclusive Appreciation Event, Liu Changqing, Assistant President of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. and Vice President of HONGQI Brand Operation Committee presented a customized commemorative gift to Wong Yan Kwong, the Chairman of KONSTAR Group and Hong Kong HONGQI Enthusiasts Association. Qiu Xiandong, Chairman of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. , presented a top-tier luxury sedan-GUOLI, to Lo Man Tuen, the Chairman of the Wing Li Group (International) Limited.

At the 2025 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo(Hong Kong) , HONGQI unveiled a range of classic and modern models. The unveiling of precious models such as the HONGQI CA770, the right-hand-drive version of the CA770, and the CA72 carried the deep affection and cherished memories of several generations for China's high-end automotive industry. The three models - H9 , HQ9, and E-HS9 - showcased HONGQI's dedication to product excellence and technology development. Additionally, the HONGQI "TianNian NO.1" flying car became a major highlight of the auto show with its forward-looking technological concepts and innovative design.

HONGQI will always pursue its vision of evolving from Oriental Luxury to the World's New Luxury and continuously increase investment in R&D, accelerate core breakthroughs, and expedite its global expansion. HONGQI aims to share the new story of Oriental luxury automotive brands with global users and share the new travel experiences of China's high-end intelligent manufacturing.

In the next five years, HONGQI will launch over 20 new models globally, including new energy vehicles, fuel-efficient models, and Golden Sunflower series models. HONGQI is committed to delivering more high-quality vehicles that earn the trust of global consumers - driving Chinese automotive brands to new heights in the world.