New Book A Bold Examination Of Truth In Today's Confused World“The View Of The Shrew” By Todd Hayen Launches June 30, 2025







Toronto, ON - June 12, 2025 - Renowned psychotherapist and author Todd Hayen announces the release of his provocative new book, The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2022–2024 , launching on June 30, 2025 . This compelling collection of essays pulls from Hayen's acclaimed Shrew Views Substack, offering readers a fearless critique of modern societal shifts.

With razor-sharp insight, Hayen explores the psychological aftermath of COVID mandates, the rise of globalist influence, the erosion of personal freedoms, and the subtle creep of transhumanist ideology. Each essay is enhanced with new commentary, creating a powerful call to awaken critical thinking in an age of conformity and fear.

"This book is for anyone who feels something isn't right in the world - and wants the clarity to understand why," says Hayen.

Why Read The View of the Shrew?

● Unfiltered Perspective – Challenges the dominant narrative with well-researched, psychologically grounded commentary.

● Critical Thinking Catalyst – Encourages readers to ask difficult questions and explore uncomfortable truths.

● Curated Essays with New Insights – Includes updated reflections not published anywhere else.

● Timely and Relevant – Addresses real-world shifts many feel but can't quite name.

● Empowering and Bold – Offers clarity, strength, and a sense of community to those who question mainstream ideologies.

Win a Free Copy Before Launch

To celebrate the release, Hayen is giving away 5 free copies of the book. Readers can enter by signing up for the official email list. Winners will be selected and announced on June 27 , ahead of the public launch.

Join the list now:

About the Author

Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist based in Toronto and former Hollywood film composer. His writing focuses on archetypal psychology, cultural critique, and spiritual inquiry, drawing readers into deeper reflection on the world around them.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact below.