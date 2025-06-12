Urban Renaissance Entertainment's“Triggered 2.0” Wins Best Fantasy Short Of The Year At 2025 Indiex Film Festival

MENAFN - GetNews)



“Triggered, Part 1” won the same award in 2023; Latest honor is the Marvel-themed fan film's 14th festival award

LOS ANGELES - June 12, 2025 - Urban Renaissance Entertainment today announced that its film Triggered 2.0 received the 2025 IndieX Festival Best Fantasy Short of the Year Award. Co-directed by Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm, CEO of Urban Renaissance Entertainment, the film is a Marvel Universe-themed fan film. The prequel, Triggered, Part 1, won the same award in 2023. The IndieX honor is the film's 14th festival award.

“We are so thrilled to have received our second IndieX Festival Best Fantasy Short of the Year award for Triggered 2.0, selected out of thousands of submissions from 59 different countries.” said Hamm.“It is exciting and rewarding for the community to acknowledge and love the series, and we are looking forward to filming part 3.”







Triggered stars Hamm, who also serves as writer, producer, and co-director alongside award-winning director and cinematographer Mario Ricardo Rodriguez. The film also stars Fernando Marrero, who will be appearing in the upcoming Netflix release of Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler. Additional cast members include Bridgett Bess, Robert Dobson, Siri Hull, Joshua Longfellow Wright, Masashi Ishizuka, Anthony Bear Williams, Isis Miette, and Michael O'Bryan Heger.

In April, Triggered 2.0 also won the award for Best Sci/Fi/Fantasy Film at the Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival awards ceremony, held at the Los Angeles Film School. Triggered 2.0 was also screened at the Regal L.A Live and Times Square, along with the TCL Chinese Theaters.

Triggered 2.0 is tracking with incredible momentum. Part 3 of Triggered 2.0 is currently being filmed to complete the trilogy saga, with the plan of a global release of the film's final director's cut.







About Urban Renaissance Entertainment

The company was founded by award-winning filmmaker and actor Marcus Nel-Jamal Hamm , who has been seen in HBO's The Wire and the award-winning feature film thriller Heaven's Revenge, I Love You to Death. Urban Renaissance Entertainment is a multifaceted multimedia production house that offers collaborative production services including writing, editing, producing, marketing, and more. It advocates and supports diversity and disability inclusion in projects and encourages all filmmakers to make it their mission as well.

