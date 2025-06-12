Learnlogic Announces Sales Training: Ethical Sales Professional Training In A Box The Future Of Sales Training Has Arrived

Scottsdale, AZ - June 12, 2025 - LearnLogic is excited to announce the release of its Sales Training: Ethical Sales Professional Training in a Box, the latest addition to its revolutionary lineup of affordable, enterprise-level training solutions.

For decades, sales training has focused on outdated methods that fail to drive real, sustainable sales growth. Ethical Sales Professional breaks the mold, delivering next-generation sales training built on 30 years of direct experience helping organizations optimize revenue growth through LeaderLogic's advisory services. The program is grounded in the bestselling research of Nicholas Webb, who has authored multiple number one bestselling books on leadership, innovation, customer experience, and revenue growth.

Unlike generic training programs that often leave as much as 75% of sales opportunities untapped, Ethical Sales Professional helps sales teams unlock untapped revenue streams through referral sales, customer expansion, and long-term account retention. The proprietary instructional design leverages collaborative ideation to improve content retention while driving real-world sales performance.

In addition to the Training in a Box format , this program is also available in customized live virtual training and on-site live training sessions for maximum team impact. Supplies will be limited for the July 1 launch, and LearnLogic is now accepting early product reservations.

For organizations seeking a high-impact keynote, Nicholas Webb is also available to deliver this fresh research live, sharing powerful insights that motivate teams and drive actionable results.

For reservations or more information, contact Michelle Lynn at ... .