Mr. Electric Of Hunterdon Celebrates Customer Service Excellence: Surpasses 100 Google Reviews With Perfect 5-Star Rating

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mr. Electric of Hunterdon - Electrical Services in Asbury & Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County, NJ - June 12, 2025 - Mr. Electric of Hunterdon has achieved a significant customer service milestone, surpassing 100 Google reviews while maintaining a perfect 5-star rating. This achievement highlights the company's dedication to exceptional service in the electrical industry throughout Hunterdon County.

“Reaching 100 five-star reviews isn't just a number-it represents the relationships we've built with our customers and the trust they've placed in our team,” said Fernando Verde, owner of Mr. Electric of Hunterdon.“We're deeply grateful to our skilled, local electricians who consistently deliver quality workmanship and to the Hunterdon community for their continued support and feedback. This milestone inspires us to maintain the high standards our customers have come to expect from every service call, and to continually strive towards our goal to be the best electricians Hunterdon County has to offer.”

Mr. Electric of Hunterdon provides comprehensive electrical services throughout the region, including panel replacements and upgrades, EV charger installations, whole-house re-device projects, surge protection, and new circuit installations. The company proudly serves Clinton, Lebanon, Whitehouse Station, Califon, Long Valley, Annandale, Pittstown, and surrounding communities .

“Electrical issues require prompt attention from professionals you can trust,” added Verde.“These 100 perfect reviews reflect our commitment to being responsive, reliable, and thorough in addressing our customers' electrical needs, ensuring their homes and businesses remain safe and functional.”

Mr. Electric of Hunterdon continues to set the standard for electrical service excellence throughout the region by combining technical expertise with customer-focused service. Homeowners and businesses seeking professional electrical solutions can contact Mr. Electric for dependable, high-quality service.

About Mr. Electric of Hunterdon

Mr. Electric of Hunterdon is a locally owned and operated business providing professional electrical services throughout Hunterdon County and surrounding areas. The company specializes in electrical repairs, installations, and maintenance for residential and commercial properties, with a focus on safety, quality, and customer satisfaction.