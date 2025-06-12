The 9Th Belt And Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop Launched In Chengdu

MENAFN - GetNews) On June 11, the 9th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop was inaugurated in Chengdu, Sichuan. Co-organized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), and the People's Government of Sichuan Province, the event brought together about 200 teachers, students, and guests from nearly 30 countries and regions to engage in discussions on the theme“Engineering Builds a Better Future”.

Luo Delong, Deputy Director-General of the ITER Organization, Mahouton Norbert Hounkonnou, President of the Network of African Science Academies (NASAC), and Cao Zhen, Chief Scientist of the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), delivered keynote speeches to the campers, teachers, and students. Wu Xiangping, Chairman of the Belt and Road International Science Education Consortium, and other members of the committee, attended the opening ceremony.

Among the outcomes of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop is the only practical cooperation program named after teenagers. Known as the Sichuan Tour of the Belt and Road Partnership Plan for Teenager Science and Technology Innovation, it has been included in featured activities for the Second Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange, aiming to build a cross-border bridge of technology and culture for the youth. Under the theme“Engineering Builds a Better Future”, this year's Maker Camp took place in Chengdu on June 10-15.

Through the model of“one main onsite activity, five regional sub-camps, and one online resource platform”, the organizers aim to hold a high-level event for technological and cultural exchanges among teenagers and create a collaborative platform for teachers and students from countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to spread science and foster friendship. From July to December, weeklong sub-camp activities will be held successively in Shaanxi, Ningxia, Xinjiang, Guangxi, and Yunnan. It is expected that more than 200 teenagers from about 20 countries and regions will participate in activities such as maker learning and exchange, experts' lectures, visits to universities and research institutes, practice in scientific and technological innovation, and the night of cultural exchange.