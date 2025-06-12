Learnlogic Introduces Leadership Training: Lucid Leadership Training In A Box Leadership Clarity In An Era Of Hyper-Complexity

Scottsdale, AZ - June 12, 2025 - LearnLogic today announces the release of Leadership Training: Lucid Leadership Training in a Box, the latest breakthrough solution designed to give leaders the most important skill of the future: clarity.

Based on three decades of leadership advisory services at LeaderLogic and the bestselling research of Nicholas Webb's landmark book Lucid Leadership , this powerful program delivers a simple truth: leaders who lack clarity cannot lead effectively in times of rapid and chaotic change.

The Lucid Leadership system provides practical tools for achieving clarity across three critical dimensions: market clarity, cultural clarity, and self-awareness. Unlike outdated leadership training that relies on old models, this program is built on fresh research and real-world leadership engagements with some of the top brands in the world.

Through LearnLogic's proprietary collaborative ideation framework, teams create actionable leadership strategies that are immediately applicable to their organizations. The program is offered in the Training in a Box format, fully customized live virtual sessions, and on-site training for maximum impact.

Limited supplies will be available for the July 1 launch, and pre-orders are now being accepted.

Nicholas Webb is also available for high-impact keynote presentations, sharing his research and leadership frameworks with executive audiences around the world.

For reservations or more information, contact Michelle Lynn at ... .