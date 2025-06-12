Deceit, Corruption, Cover-Up, A True Story Written By Michael Leonetti, The Innocent Victim

MENAFN - GetNews) Michael Leonetti, a well-known entertainer and master chef was wrongfully arrested, convicted and jailed for a crime he did not commit. It took him twelve years in jail to prove his innocence. His book details and exposes all court documents confirming it was a huge cover up by the courts, lawyers, detectives and a prison warden.







Based on a true story of Michael Leonetti's,”Deceit, Corruption, Cover Up” the extraordinary read clearly outlines his wrongful arrest and conviction and his continuous court appeals for over twelve years in attempt to prove his innocence. He not only proved his innocence but revealed the deep corruption within the judicial system that included detectives, judges, lawyers including the former O.J. Simpson Las Vegas judge and even a prison warden.

Michael of Italian decent, was born in South Philadelphia. His grandfather encouraged him to become a musician and his grandmother taught him how to cook. After moving to Las Vegas to pursue his entertainment career he quickly became known as a drummer and singer opening many entertainment doors at a variety of strip hotels.

As a businessman, Michael launched Las Vegas Image Magazine that featured monthly a huge variety of celebrities such as Jerry Lewis and Robert Goulet. He also showcased his talents as renowned master chef and owner of“My Mother's House.”

In the early 2000's Michael's life passed before him as he was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in jail for a crime he did not commit. Michael was framed and the legal documents displayed in his book support his innocence. The named detective that arrested Michael arrested him without cause which ultimately pushed Michael to file a $250,000 lawsuit against the Metro Police Force for false imprisonment.

Shortly after his arrest Michael's wife of twenty five years filed for divorce due to her parents continuously pushing as they disliked her husband. During one hearing, Michael's father-in-law was heard saying to a lawyer that he would pay whatever it took to have Michael murdered in jail.

Being very spiritual, Michael believed God always had a plan for him while all seemed lost and senseless. With God's direction Michael began during his sentence writing, producing and directing 60 biblical plays with thousands of the most hardened criminals, something that has never been accomplished in the history of a prison system.

The Court of Appeals after 12 years reversed and remanded that Michael Leonetti's case on actual innocence and ordered the Nevada Federal Court Attorney to put in an addendum petition on actual innocence in Aril of 2013. All the documents withheld indicated clearly he did not commit the crime. Michael speaks from his heart and his riveting book clearly sets the record straight on his 12 years of incarceration for an offense he did not commit.