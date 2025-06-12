Treatment That Inspires: How The Spero Clinic Helped Dylan Regain Hope After A Painful Journey With Long COVID

MENAFN - GetNews) No one could have predicted the impact that COVID-19 would have on the world, leaving massive casualties in its wake. Most of us remember the relief when it was over - no more masks and back to work. But for many, including Easton, Maryland teen Dylan Smith, the ordeal was only beginning.







Dylan contracted COVID-19 in 2022, one week after his mother was infected. Mom recovered, but Dylan's symptoms remained and quickly turned into chronic fatigue, body aches, migraines and even seizures.

Only a few months later, Dylan became bedridden with a feeding tube. "Lying down in a wheelchair, eyes shut, couldn't talk, couldn't move any part of my body,” Dylan explained.

Eventually, he was diagnosed with Long COVID - a condition for which traditional medicine has no cure. After navigating many different treatments, Dylan's parents found The Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, AR, which offers a unique protocol for pediatric Long COVID.

Long COVID - What Is It?

Post-COVID Syndrome or“Long COVID” has baffled the medical community since its inception. Millions of people worldwide are still facing debilitating symptoms from what they think is COVID-19. In reality, however, their infection has turned into Long COVID.

Long COVID most often occurs in people who already have had a severe bout of COVID-19, but is not restricted to those who were critically ill or hospitalized. People with mild COVID-19 symptoms and even those who did not develop any symptoms at all can be affected as well.

Making the“Impossible” Possible.

Long COVID is not just an infection in the body. Its most disabling symptoms are neurological in nature. This is why medication treatments will not work, because the neurological damage is not being addressed or repaired.

According to extensive research conducted by The Spero Clinic's Founder and CEO, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe,“Long COVID symptoms are temporary and can be reversed with The Spero Clinic's Long COVID treatment program. I have made it my life's mission to treat patients who suffer from so-called 'impossible' diseases – those that have been given up by the medical community.”

Dylan's Path to Recovery

When Dylan started treatment at The Spero Clinic , all he had was a little hope that things would get better. Yet, three months after receiving treatment at The Spero Clinic, Dylan's progress turned out to be remarkable: "I can move all of my body. I have the feeding tube out. I can talk, I can speak fully. Nerve pain is down to zero."







After 15 weeks at Spero, Dylan was ready to head home - fully healed. Results such as these are quite common at The Spero Clinic . "So far, we've had a 100% success rate. We've had 10 severe long COVID cases, so it's not a big pool of patients, but I'm very excited about the possibility," Dr. Katinka told Baltimore's Channel 11 News.

For more information, visit The Spero Clinic's website or call (479) 304-8202.

Video Link: embed/Zs2OwZPU3UQ?si=mutoanJgRis5tBXj