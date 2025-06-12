International Author Angel Theodore Launches Revolutionary 14-Week Self-Care Program To Combat Rising Burnout Crisis Among Women

MENAFN - GetNews) "3-2-1 Steps to Self-Care Total Embodiment" Combines Psychology Research with Holistic Healing to Address Alarming Rise in Stress-Related Illness.







FORT WORTH, TX - June 12, 2025 - As women face unprecedented levels of stress and burnout, leading to a surge in autoimmune diseases and mental health challenges, renowned speaker and international author Angel Theodore announces the launch of her groundbreaking initiative:

3-2-1 Steps to Self-Care Total Embodiment. This comprehensive 14-week course and mentorship program launches July 15, 2025, offering women a science-backed pathway to reclaim their well-being and prevent burnout.

Video Link:

Recent studies reveal that women who neglect self-care face significantly higher rates of autoimmune diseases and stress-related illnesses. Theodore's program directly addresses this crisis by combining over a decade of psychology and emotional intelligence research with practical, transformative strategies.

“We're facing a silent epidemic,” explains Theodore, founder of My Self-Care Catalyst.“Women are sacrificing their health to meet impossible societal expectations. True self-care isn't about spa days - it's about fundamental healing that starts from within, nurturing mind, body, and soul.”

Having guided hundreds of women through their healing journeys and overcome her own struggles with societal pressures, Theodore has developed a proven methodology that goes beyond surface-level wellness to create lasting transformation.

Program Highlights Include:

Exclusive Private Community Access – A supportive Facebook community where participants connect, celebrate victories, and maintain accountability through authentic sisterhood.

My Self-Care Catalyst Weekend Retreat – An immersive in-person experience featuring holistic healing workshops, group support sessions, and wellness activities designed to cultivate lasting peace and self-love while preparing participants for sustained growth.

Comprehensive Emotional Intelligence Course – Master self-regulation, resilience, and emotional clarity through evidence-based tools that enhance communication skills and accelerate personal development.

Monthly 1:1 Coaching Sessions – Two personalized mentorship sessions each month to ensure participants can effectively apply their learning and navigate their unique self-care journey.

This transformative program represents more than education - it's a complete life-changing experience for women ready to break free from pressure, reconnect with their authentic selves, and thrive across all dimensions of wellwellness.

“This isn't just another self-help program,” Theodore emphasizes.“It's a movement that redefines what self-care truly means and empowers women worldwide to live boldly, authentically, and with complete well-being.”

About Angel Theodore

Angel Theodore is the visionary founder of My Self-Care Catalyst and a certified life coach, building a global movement where women feel supported to embrace their authentic selves. Featured in USA Today, Shout Out DFW, Canvas Rebel, and Bold Journey, Theodore's personal triumph over media-imposed societal standards fuels her passion for helping others heal.

Her evidence-based courses and journals provide actionable strategies for self-love and mental wellness, guiding women to prioritize their well-being and reclaim their confidence. Through her work, she has created a supportive ecosystem where women can transform their relationship with self-care and step into their full power.

For more information about My Self-Care Catalyst and the 3-2-1 Steps to Self-Care Total Embodiment program, visit Myselfcarecatalyst or contact Angel Theodore directly.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angel Theodore

...

682.200.6702