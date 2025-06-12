Exciting New Book Chronicles Former WAG's Inspiring Journey Of Empowerment And Renewal

MENAFN - GetNews) Belinda Coleman flips the script in her powerful debut – a roadmap for every woman ready to rise, rebuild and reclaim her life.





12 June, 2025 - What if the glitz and glamour of being a WAG isn't all it's cracked up to be? For Belinda Coleman, once married to a high-profile professional footballer turned international coach, life was full of luxury, public adoration, and the illusion of having it all. But behind the polished appearances and carefully posed smiles, she was silently battling emotional turmoil and the slow erosion of her self-worth. She was forced to confront heartbreak, financial ruin, and the painful – but empowering – journey of starting over, rebuilding her life from the inside out. Now, in her powerful new memoir, she lifts the veil on what it truly means to lose everything and find yourself. This is not just a story of survival – it's a bold testament to reclaiming power, rewriting the narrative, and discovering that self-worth is the real wealth.

In her powerful and deeply personal debut, WAG to Warrior , Belinda shares the story behind the glossy facade – a journey of resilience, reinvention and radical self-belief. This book is a call to action for any woman ready to let go of self-doubt and step into her true power.

Through raw storytelling and practical guidance, Belinda charts her transformation from lost and isolated to empowered and thriving. This book is her gift to women everywhere, guiding them towards self-love, self-awareness, self-respect, self-confidence and self-worth. With WAG to Warrior: Every Woman's Roadmap to Overcoming Life's Challenges and Rewriting Her Story , readers can expect to:



Rediscover your worth.

Fall in love with yourself and life.

Build unstoppable confidence.

Find the true essence of your being.

Eliminate self-doubt.

Conquer your fears.

Erase limiting beliefs and negative self-talk.

Overcome your money blocks. Overcome the fear of rejection and failure.



“This isn't just my story-it's a message to any woman who's ever felt like she's lost herself,” says Belinda.“You don't have to stay stuck. You can reclaim your voice, your worth and your future.” WAG to Warrior is part memoir, part motivational guide full of relatable insights and real-life strategies to help women everywhere rise from their own challenges and rewrite the narrative.

