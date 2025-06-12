Scott Leonardi, Founder Of Complete Solutions, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing What Can Mess Up A Good Retirement Plan

Scott Leonardi discusses What Can Mess Up Good Retirement Plans

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, host Mike Saunders welcomes Scott Leonardi, founder of Complete Solutions, to discuss the key elements of a good retirement plan. With over 30 years of experience in retirement planning, Scott shares insights from his personal journey and the lessons learned from his upbringing in a challenging environment. Scott emphasizes the importance of hard work, education, and the drive to achieve financial security. Tune in to discover valuable tips on how to create a solid retirement strategy and understand the significance of planning for the future.

A successful retirement plan hinges on meticulous cash flow management, which is vital for achieving financial stability and peace of mind during retirement. This process requires a comprehensive understanding of both income and expenses, along with a commitment to regularly reviewing and adjusting the plan to accommodate life changes and market conditions.

At the heart of effective retirement planning lies cash flow management. Scott emphasizes that the foundation of retirement planning begins with a clear understanding of cash flow-what is coming in and what is going out. Many individuals navigate life, earning and spending, without a clear picture of their financial situation. However, as one approaches retirement, this understanding becomes increasingly critical.



Income Sources : Identifying all potential income sources during retirement is crucial. This includes pensions, Social Security, and various investments. Knowing when to claim Social Security and how to maximize these benefits can significantly influence overall cash flow. Expenses : Equally important is a thorough understanding of expenses. Scott highlights the necessity of distinguishing between essential living expenses and discretionary spending for a more enjoyable retirement. Creating a budget worksheet to outline necessary and desired expenditures can help determine the required income.

A retirement plan is not a static document; it requires ongoing reviews and adjustments. Scott recommends that clients meet with their financial advisors at least annually, with many opting for semi-annual check-ins. This continuous dialogue is crucial for several reasons:



Life Changes : Life is unpredictable, and events such as premature death, health issues, or shifts in family dynamics can significantly alter financial needs. Regular reviews allow for timely adjustments in response to these changes.

Market Conditions : The financial landscape can shift due to market fluctuations, inflation, and changes in tax laws. Scott points out that understanding how these factors impact cash flow is essential for maintaining a robust retirement plan. For instance, if the market experiences a downturn, it may be necessary to adjust withdrawal strategies to avoid depleting retirement savings too quickly. Tax Planning : As individuals near retirement, tax implications become increasingly important. Scott discusses the necessity of planning for required minimum distributions (RMDs) and understanding how to minimize tax liabilities. Regular reviews can help ensure that tax strategies are in place and that individuals are not caught off guard by penalties for failing to withdraw the required amounts.

Scott shared:“Time goes by fast, having the thought I'll plan someday, before I retire, doesn't work because the next thing you know, someday is tomorrow!”

About Scott Leonardi

Scott Leonardi began serving families in 1995 as a licensed Life & Health insurance agent. In 1998, he founded Complete Solutions, a holistic planning firm dedicated to helping individuals and business owners protect their future. As a Certified Financial Fiduciary® and member of the National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries, Scott is committed to putting his clients' best interests first.

A passionate advocate for financial education, Scott co-authored Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home to help people avoid costly mistakes that threaten their life's work. His mission is to align insurance coverage with each client's unique needs and lifestyle.

Outside of work, Scott enjoys time with his wife, five children, one granddaughter, and three Dobermans-and continues to campaign for that family boat.

