Health Data Interoperability Market To Hit US$352.13 Billion By 2032 With 22.65% CAGR Coherent Market Insights
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
U.S. HTI-1 Final Rule
|
|
Health Data Breaches (e.g., Change Healthcare Cyberattack in Early 2024)
|
|
EU's European Health Data Space (EHDS) Rollout
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in health data interoperability market report include:
- Cerner Corporation
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Meditech
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- athenahealth
- InterSystems Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
- Oracle Health Sciences
- NextGen Healthcare
- IBM Watson Health
- Microsoft Health
- McKesson Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Infor Healthcare
Key Developments
In March 2025, 1upHealth sets a new benchmark for health data interoperability with the launch of its new 1up Platform. The new platform, built on a modern lakehouse architecture, is designed to deliver“Health Data On Demand”. It offers real-time data access, scalable management, and advanced analytics to help healthcare organizations enhance operational efficiency, care quality, and patient outcomes.
In March 2025, Epic Systems Corporation unveiled industry-leading Genomics, AI, and interoperability solutions at the HIMSS 2025 Conference. These new solutions are designed to help healthcare organizations advance in rapidly evolving environment. They have the potential to enhance clinical care, streamline operations, and foster more personalized patient treatments.
In January 2025, MEDITECH unveiled its new set of APIs fully compatible with version 4 of the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI v4). This new launch highlights the company's leadership in advancing standards-based interoperability across healthcare systems.
Market Segmentation
-
Deployment Model Insights
-
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
-
Hardware
Software
Services
-
Electronic Health Records (EHR)
Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Interoperability Solutions
Integration Platforms
-
Foundational Interoperability
Structural Interoperability
Semantic Interoperability
-
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Pharmaceutical Companies
Research Institutions
-
North America
-
U.S.
Canada
-
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
-
Germany
U.K.
Spain
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
-
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
GCC Countries
Israel
Rest of Middle East
-
South Africa
North Africa
§ Central Africa
Get Customization on this Report :
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment