Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Care Market Worth $15.92 Billion By 2032 Exclusive Report By Coherent Market Insights

According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Care Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.10 Bn in 2025 and expected to reach USD 15.92 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.64% from 2025 to 2032. The significant expansion of the market is fueled by the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population, and the increasing demand for non-invasive, cost-effective treatment solutions.

Global Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Care Market Key Takeaways

The target market will likely register a CAGR of 17.64% during the assessment period, owing to surging demand for remote care solutions.

Based on component, software & services segment is projected to account for more than three-fifths of the global digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market share in 2025.

By solution, online/virtual consultations category is anticipated to hold a prominent market share of nearly 1/3 in 2025.

Based on condition, knee and lower leg pain segment will likely dominate the industry, accounting for about one-third of the digital MSK care market revenue share by 2025.

North America is expected to retain its dominance in the global market due to rising adoption of digital health technologies. As per Coherent Market Insights' latest digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market research, North America will hold over three-fifths of the global market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market is estimated to be valued at around USD 1.79 Bn in 2025.

Growing Demand for Remote and Cost-effective Solutions Propelling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market analysis offers insights into prominent factors driving industry growth. Increasing demand for remote and cost-effective healthcare solutions is one such growth driver.

The looming threat of disease outbreaks like COVID-19 is accelerating adoption of remote monitoring. This is expected to provide a strong impetus for the growth of digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market.

Patients with musculoskeletal conditions opt for digital healthcare services due to their convenience, broader accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, digital MSK solutions offer a more affordable alternative to traditional in-person therapies.

Digital musculoskeletal solutions reduce the need for in-person visits as well as expensive imaging. Their growing popularity among employers and payers seeking to lower healthcare costs due to MSK issues is expected to boost sales growth in the coming years.

Limited Internet Access and Regulatory Challenges Restraining Market Growth

The future digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market outlook looks promising. However, regulatory challenges and limited internet access in some areas are expected to limit market growth.

Some rural and underdeveloped regions lack an adequate internet infrastructure. This restricts access to online services, which in turn negatively impacts the overall digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market demand.

The digital health landscape is continuously evolving with different regulations across regions like the U.S. and EU. This creates a complex as well as uncertain environment for digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care providers.

Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Diseases Creating Growth Opportunities

The global prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions is rising significantly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.71 billion people have musculoskeletal conditions, including back pain, fractures, osteoarthritis, neck pain, rheumatoid arthritis, and others.

This surge in musculoskeletal conditions is expected to generate demand for digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care solutions during the forecast period. These digital solutions are gaining traction due to their benefits like increased accessibility, enhanced convenience, low cost, and improved patient adherence.

Impact of AI on the Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Care Market

From diagnostics to rehabilitation, AI-powered solutions are revolutionizing the digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market. These AI-driven solutions help companies streamline processes as well as improve patient outcomes.

AI is transforming remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics by using motion-capture technology to guide exercises and provide real-time feedback. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots are offering crucial support to patients.

The integration of AI promises to make MSK care more accessible, convenient, and effective, while also alleviating administrative burdens for clinicians. High adoption of this advanced technology is expected to boost digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market growth.

Companies like Hinge Health, Medbridge Inc., and Kaia Health lead from the forefront when it comes to AI adoption in digital MSK platforms. For instance, in March 2025, Medbridge expanded AI-powered motion-capture technology for at-home MSK care.

Emerging Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Care Market Trends

Introduction of hybrid care models is emerging as a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Companies are combining in-person and virtual sessions to offer flexibility and ensure continuity of care. This is helping them to woo more and more customers.

Rising interest in personalized treatments is also positively impacting the digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market growth. Top digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care companies are constantly focusing on offering personalized therapy sessions tailored to individual needs and preferences. For this purpose, they use technologies like AI and ML.

Growing emphasis on preventive care is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution providers. Many individuals are opting for digital MSK solutions for preventing injuries through personalized assessments and prompting healthy movement patterns.

New digital therapeutics (DTx) for MSK conditions are emerging, offering targeted interventions. Introduction and popularity of these DTx programs will likely foster market growth.

Analyst's View

“The global digital musculoskeletal care market is poised to exhibit robust growth, owing to rising demand for digital healthcare solutions, growing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions, and advancements in digital MSK technologies,” said senior analyst Komal Dighe.

