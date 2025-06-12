Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Care Market Worth $15.92 Billion By 2032 Exclusive Report By Coherent Market Insights
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Post-Pandemic Normalization & Hybrid Care Demand
|
|
Advancements in Technology and Data Analytics
|
|
Launch of Net Health's Digital Musculoskeletal Leadership Program; 'Harnessing the Potential of Digital MSK Care' (2024)
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care market report include:
- Sword Health
- Hinge Health
- Omada Health
- Kaia Health
- Biofourmis
- Teladoc Health
- Voluntis
- Joint Academy
- Wellthy Therapeutics
- Reflexion Health
- Physitrack
- DarioHealth
- Motion Therapeutics
- Vively
Key Developments
In April 2025, Hinge Health collaborated with Cigna Healthcare to expand access to affordable, accessible musculoskeletal (MSK) solutions for Americans partnership is intended to address the growing demand for MSK solutions that enhance access to quality, affordable care.
In March 2025, Kaia Health partnered with Ramp Health to improve access to digital MSK therapy. The collaboration aims to integrate clinically validated MSK therapy programs of Kaia Health with Ramp Health's high-tech, high-touch risk mitigation solutions.
In May 2024, Hinge Health unveiled 'Hinge Health Global', a personalized digital MSK solution, designed to address chronic pain in the global workforce. This solution is designed to tackle the widespread issue of chronic pain affecting employees worldwide, which leads to reduced productivity and increased absenteeism.
Market Segmentation
Component Insights
-
Software & Services
-
Digital Therapeutic Platforms
Virtual Physical Therapy Solutions
Remote Monitoring Services
Data Analytics & Management Systems
-
Wearable Devices
Motion Sensors
Smart Monitoring Tools
Diagnostic Equipment
Solution Insights
-
Online/Virtual Consultations
-
Telemedicine Platforms
Virtual PT Sessions
Expert Second Opinions
-
Real-time Symptom Tracking
Movement Analysis
Progress Assessment
-
Digital CBT
Virtual Reality Therapy
AI-guided Exercise Programs
-
Educational Resources
Mobile Applications
Guided Exercise Platforms
Condition Insights
-
Knee & Lower Leg Pain
Foot & Ankle Pain
Back & Neck Pain
Shoulder Pain
Hip & Pelvic Disorders
Arthritis Management
Post-surgical Rehabilitation
Others
End User Insights
-
Patients
Physicians
Physical Therapists
Occupational Therapists
Chiropractors
Employers
Payers (Insurance Companies, etc.)
Regional Insights
-
North America
-
U.S.
Canada
-
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
-
Germany
U.K.
Spain
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
-
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
GCC Countries
Israel
Rest of Middle East
-
South Africa
North Africa
Central Africa
