New Poetry Collection“Foundation Under My Feet” Offers Soulful Inspiration Through Nature, Faith, And Honest Reflection

Award-winning poet Susana M. Henschel invites readers into a profoundly moving world of faith, self-exploration, and natural beauty with the release of her latest book, Foundation Under My Feet: A Poetic Journey of Faith and Self-Discovery. This collection, which recently received the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award , is now available in print and digital formats.

In Foundation Under My Feet, Henschel offers a heartfelt and unfiltered poetic experience that reflects on spiritual growth, emotional healing, and the deep, quiet wisdom found in nature. Divided into two introspective sections -“An Echo in the Soul” and“A Formed Foundation” - the book leads readers through a series of deeply personal, yet universally resonant poems. These verses speak of human frailty and divine presence, often anchored in the majestic natural landscapes of British Columbia.

“Each page reads like a whispered prayer, a quiet conversation with God, or a journal scribbled on a forest trail,” notes Literary Titan in their glowing review.“There's comfort in knowing someone else has wrestled with questions of purpose... Her reverence for the natural world mirrors my own, and I found peace in the way she linked God's presence to forest trails, rushing streams, and moonlit skies.”

Designed to be read slowly and reflectively, Foundation Under My Feet is an ideal companion for those navigating personal or spiritual growth, offering moments of stillness, revelation, and encouragement. Readers will find themselves moved by Henschel's grounded simplicity and her poetic honesty that neither shies away from struggle nor overlooks beauty.

Whether you're seeking daily inspiration, soulful calm, or a renewed sense of purpose, this collection invites you to“breathe, believe, and keep walking.”

To learn more about Foundation Under My Feet, explore Susana M. Henschel's inspiring journey, read her latest blog posts, or browse her curated Etsy shop, visit susanahenschel . Whether you're looking for poetic insight, heartfelt reflection, or handmade inspiration, her website offers a deeper connection to her work and creative world.

About the Author

Susana M. Henschel is the celebrated author of The Aim to Endeavor, recipient of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, and the acclaimed The Art of Perspective. Known for her honest and spiritually rich poetry, Susana's work explores themes of faith, resilience, and the healing power of nature.

A graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) with a diploma in Forestry and Renewable Resources, Susana later transitioned into healthcare, earning a Nursing diploma from The Canadian Health Care Academy. She has also studied creative writing at Langara College.

Based in Greater Vancouver, she finds daily inspiration in her roles as a wife, mother, nurse, and poet. Her deep connection with the natural world and passion for helping others are at the heart of her writing. With over twenty years dedicated to poetry and creative expression, Susana continues to offer readers poetic works that are both transformative and deeply human.