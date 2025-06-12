Identity Verification Market 2030: Recent Trends, Outlook, Size, Share, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Future Development & Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Experian plc (Ireland), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), Equifax (US), Thales Group (France), GB Group (GBG) (UK), TransUnion (US), Mastercard (US), Onfido (UK), Trulioo (Canada), IDology (US), Mitek Systems (US), IDEMIA (France), Jumio (US), HyperVerge (India), AU10TIX (Israel), Innovatrics (Slovakia), Intellicheck (US), Signicat (Norway), SecureKey Technologies (Canada)."Identity Verification Market by Application (Access Control & User Monitoring, KYC, KYB & Onboarding, Identity Fraud Compliance & Forensics), Type (Biometrics, Non-biometrics), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Education) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The identity verification market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from USD 14.34 billion in 2025 to USD 29.32 billion by 2030. Increased identity fraud and theft instances, which result in significant financial losses and a decline in consumer confidence, are a major factor driving this industry. Cybercriminals are using increasingly complex plans to target vulnerable segments of society, such as children, the elderly, and social media users. Personal data is now much more vulnerable to security risks outside of business networks due to the transition to remote employment. Organizations are giving safe identity verification a priority in order to safeguard users and stop unwanted access as fraud techniques advance and become more complex.

Download PDF Brochure@

The sudden transition to digital and remote onboarding in industries such as financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and telecommunications is fueling the demand for more robust identity verification solutions. With more customers remotely onboarded, their identities must be verifiable securely and frictionlessly. This transition to digital is compelling businesses to seek new verification technologies, such as biometrics, AI-driven verifications, and mobile-based ID verification, making onboarding simpler without sacrificing security.

By offering, solutions segment to account for largest market size during forecast period.

The solutions segment is expected to lead the identity verification market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of advanced verification tools, such as biometrics, document authentication, and AI-powered analytics, that enable real-time, secure identity checks. As companies drive digital onboarding and encounter increasing identity fraud threats, they are investing in scalable, hands-free technology that authenticates users cost-effectively. Beyond supporting anti-fraud and compliance, such technology allows for more seamless customer experiences and thus is a key component of digital trust today.

By deployment mode, on-premises segment to lead market during forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment is estimated to lead the identity verification market throughout the forecast period. Organizations need more control, data privacy, and security, particularly in industries with stringent regulations, such as banking, government, and healthcare. Strict compliance-oriented organizations utilize on-premises solutions because they have tightly controlled sensitive identity data. Third-party exposure and data sovereignty issues also necessitate on-premises identity authentication solutions, especially in countries that have very strict data protection legislation.

By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth in this region is driven by an expanding internet population, increasing mobile penetration, and a developing digital economy supported by rising investments in infrastructure and technology. As digital transactions increase, there is a greater need for secure and user-friendly identity verification to prevent fraud and ensure regulatory compliance. Government programs backing digital ID platforms, as well as the fast-paced digital onboarding of customers by banks, fintech players, and e-commerce portals, also drive the adoption of identity verification solutions in the region.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Identity Verification Market

The identity verification market is increasingly driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with biometric technologies such as facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris detection. AI algorithms enhance accuracy and reduce false positives during the verification process, enabling real-time and frictionless authentication. This fusion empowers service providers to verify identities remotely with high precision and minimal human intervention.

Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) processes have transformed identity verification by digitizing onboarding across sectors like banking, insurance, and telecom. eKYC enables seamless remote identity checks using document scanning, selfie verification, and database cross-verification, thus improving user experience while ensuring regulatory compliance. This is especially critical in regions with high digital adoption and remote service models.

Regulations such as GDPR, AML, and KYC mandates are pushing identity verification providers to develop compliant, privacy-centric solutions. Features such as consent tracking, data encryption, and anonymization have become standard offerings. Solutions are now tailored to meet regional and sector-specific compliance requirements, which fosters innovation in secure data handling and user transparency.

The market is witnessing a shift towards multi-layered verification strategies combining document authentication, biometric verification, and behavioral analytics. Risk-based approaches dynamically adjust the level of verification required based on the perceived risk profile of a transaction or user. This ensures enhanced security without compromising user convenience.

Major Highlights of the Identity Verification Market

The global identity verification market is experiencing robust growth due to the acceleration of digital transformation across industries. The increasing adoption of online services in banking, healthcare, e-commerce, and government sectors has amplified the need for secure, scalable, and real-time identity verification solutions. This shift is driving substantial investments in next-gen identity technologies.

Rising incidents of identity theft, synthetic fraud, and data breaches are major factors fueling market demand. Organizations are prioritizing identity verification solutions to protect sensitive information and ensure secure user onboarding. Fraud prevention has become a critical value proposition, especially for sectors handling financial transactions and personal data.

Emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, are witnessing a rapid rollout of eKYC systems due to growing mobile penetration and digital banking adoption. Governments and fintech firms are actively promoting digital identity infrastructure, which is significantly expanding the market scope and accessibility of identity verification services.

Stringent global regulations such as KYC, AML, GDPR, and CCPA are compelling businesses to adopt verified and audit-compliant identity verification solutions. Vendors are enhancing their offerings to support real-time compliance, risk scoring, and audit trail capabilities, which is making identity verification a strategic tool for legal adherence.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Identity Verification Market

The identity verification market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), Equifax (US), Thales Group (France), GB Group (GBG) (UK), TransUnion (US), Mastercard (US), Onfido (UK), Trulioo (Canada), IDology (US), Mitek Systems (US), IDEMIA (France), Jumio (US), HyperVerge (India), AU10TIX (Israel), Innovatrics (Slovakia), Intellicheck (US), Signicat (Norway), SecureKey Technologies (Canada), IDfy (India), IDMERIT (US), Veriff (Estonia), AuthenticID (US), TruNarrative (UK), Sumsub (UK), PassFort (UK), PXL Vision (Switzerland), Shufti Pro (UK), iDenfy (Lithuania), Berbix (US), Persona (US), Ekata (US), and Hooyu (UK). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are among the key growth strategies adopted by players to increase their market presence.

Experian (US) is a worldwide leading data analytics and consumer credit reporting service company with more than 125 years of experience. Experian has offices in 37 countries, providing services to industries such as healthcare, retail, finance, telecom, and automotive. Experian merges information on more than 1 billion consumers and businesses and provides insights that benefit consumers with managing financial well-being and businesses with credit risk assessment, improved fraud detection, and more effective targeting strategies. In identity verification, Experian provides full-portfolio solutions like Background & Employment Screening, Charity Screening, KYC/ID Certification, and Rental Screening with behavior analytics enablement, APIs, and full work reports. With a range of products from credit reporting to fraud management and high-end analytics, Experian assists organizations in making better decisions and complying with regulations. With its pervasive global presence and deep data intelligence solutions, the company is the market leader in risk and security management powered by data.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US) is a world-leading provider of data and analytics with visionary information-based solutions for fraud prevention, credit risk management, regulatory compliance, and Know Your Customer (KYC). It offers solutions across industries like insurance, healthcare, finance, and government and empowers organizations to enhance their data insights, decide on risk, and profile behavior. In the identity verification space, the company offers solutions like Flex ID, InstantID, and Instant Verify, which provide frictionless onboarding via friction reduction, rapid consumer verification, and blocking identity fraud. These flexible solutions enhance compliance, facilitate improved decision-making, and provide secure, real-time verification natively integrated with business processes.

Equifax (US) is a leading player in the Identity Verification Market, leveraging advanced data analytics and AI-driven technologies to provide secure, real-time identity authentication solutions. The company offers a suite of identity verification and fraud prevention services, including document verification, biometric authentication, and knowledge-based authentication (KBA), catering to industries such as financial services, healthcare, and government. With its robust data infrastructure and global reach, Equifax helps organizations reduce identity fraud, ensure compliance with regulatory standards, and enhance customer onboarding experiences.

Thales Group, headquartered in France, is a prominent global player in the identity verification market, offering advanced digital identity solutions that integrate biometrics, artificial intelligence, and document authentication. Following its 2019 acquisition of Gemalto, Thales has enhanced its capabilities in secure identity management, providing services such as facial recognition, document verification, and AI-driven onboarding processes. Its Identity Verification Suite is a fully automated, privacy-focused solution designed to minimize ID fraud risks and streamline customer onboarding across various sectors, including finance, government, healthcare, and telecommunications. Thales' solutions are deployed in over 40 document verification projects worldwide and support a vast database of ID documents, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and enhancing user trust in digital interactions.

GB Group plc (GBG), headquartered in Chester, UK, is a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, offering solutions that help businesses validate customer identities, detect fraud, and ensure regulatory compliance. With over 30 years of experience, GBG's services encompass identity verification, location intelligence, and fraud management, leveraging data from over 280 sources across 190 countries to verify the identities of more than 4.4 billion individuals. The company's product suite includes tools like IDScan, ID3global, and Loqate, facilitating seamless customer onboarding and risk mitigation for clients in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, and telecommunications. GBG has expanded its global footprint through strategic acquisitions, including IDology in the U.S. and Cloudcheck in New Zealand, and serves over 21,000 customers across more than 70 countries.