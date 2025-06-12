Mark Farias Releases New Album Gasoline Milkshake
This trailblazing, hell-raising, jaw-dropping release features five infectious anthems that deliver everything you crave in a song-and more. The lineup:“Up Against The Wall,”“Paradise Lost,”“Fallin,”“Broken Dream,” and“Moonlight Generation.” Each track tells a vivid story, bursting with passion and intensity that resonates in every chord and lyric.
Gasoline Milkshake is more than just an album-it's a statement: Rock is here to stay. Every song pulses with energy, power, and intricate melodies, weaving a dreamlike landscape of sound and emotion that pulls listeners in from the first note.
Much of the album's magic comes from the supernatural talent of producer, engineer, and musical visionary Nick“Fury” Fontaine. His innovative approach to production played a vital role in bringing these sonic gems to life.
About the Artist
Mark Farias is a gifted artist in every sense of the word-known for his ability to craft unforgettable melodies infused with his signature brand of rock 'n' roll swagger.
His latest release, Gasoline Milkshake, is a hypnotic groove that sinks its teeth in and doesn't let go. The album is available now on all major digital platforms worldwide.
Listen on Spotify .
