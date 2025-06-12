Traditional Wound Care Market Worth $9.12 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



Prominent players in the traditional wound care market include, Solventum (US), Cardinal Health (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), MCKESSON CORPORATION (US), Beiersdorf (Germany)

The global Traditional Wound Care Market by Product (Fixation, Bandages, Gauze, First Aid Plasters, Dressings), Application (Chronic, Acute Wounds), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare), Distribution (Institution, Pharmacy), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global Traditional Wound Care Market , valued at US$7.15 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.2%, reaching US$7.42 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$9.12 billion by 2030. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising cases of traumatic injuries and burn injuries and growing elderly population drives market growth. Additionally, rising awareness about advanced wound care products is expected to impact market growth. Growth potential of emerging countries and cost effectiveness of traditional wound care products also poses an opportunistic factor for market growth.

By Based on application, the traditional wound care market is divided into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Among these, acute wounds hold the largest market share in 2024 due to their increased numbers of road accidents, as well as rise in related injuries. The acute wound care market has 2 segments surgical & traumatic wounds, and burns based for wound type. Both surgical and traumatic wounds need proper assessment, timely intervention, infection prevention, and a tailored wound care plan to support optimal healing and minimize complications. Acute wound care plays an important role in traditional wound management by addressing injuries like cuts, abrasions, and burns. Methods such as cleaning, debridement, and the use of appropriate dressings promote healing and reduce infection risks. Traditional care focuses on creating an optimal environment for tissue repair, with wound management like sterile bandaging and moisture management. Traditional methods remain crucial for handeling acute wounds and fostering successful recovery.

By Based on end user, the traditional wound care market is divided into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and ambulatory surgery centers. Among these, home healthcare holds the largest market share in 2024. The driving factor for the traditional wound care market is the aging population, as older population often require wound care due to chronic conditions like diabetes, pressure ulcers, or other injuries. Moreover, home healthcare offers a cheaper alternative at the patience convinence, reducing the need for over budget hospital stays and reducing healthcare expenses for both patients and healthcare providers. Many adults prefer the comfort, privacy, and ease of receiving care in their own homes instead of hospitals & clinics. Wide range of traditional wound care in wound care products, such as dressings and fast aids, make it easier for healthcare professionals to provide effective care remotely. Furthermore, the growing focus on patient care and the desire for personalized treatment plans contribute to the shift toward home healthcare, offering improved outcomes, better patient satisfaction, and a more efficient healthcare delivery model.

By geography, the traditional wound care market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share of 37.7% in the traditional wound care market in 2024. This is due to increasing prevalence of diabetese. Additionally, the huge presence of traditional wound care manufacturing companies in the region is increasing the market growth in the region. China is also observing a rise in diabetes which further facilitates the traditional wound care market.

Solventum (US):

In April 2024, upon its separation from 3M, Solventum began a new phase as a stand-alone company. Even though it has profited from 3M's assets and reputation, it is now focusing on creating a distinctive brand identity for itself. To satisfy the demands of customers and patients, Solventum creates, produces, and markets a variety of goods. Company primarily operates in north america through Four business segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification & Filtration. To supports growth MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification & Filtration. Company is focusing on innovation and strategic expansion.

Cardinal Health (US):

Cardinal Health is a global provider of traditional wound care products, serving Hospitals & Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. The company offers a wide range of medical products designed to support patient care and improve treatment outcomes. It operates through two main business segments: Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions and Global Medical Products and Distribution (GMPD).With decades of experience, Cardinal Health has made a name for itself in the conventional wound care industry by providing dependable products that meet a range of medical requirements addition to the US, Cardinal Health has operations in almost 60 other countries thanks to a wide distribution network and strategic partnerships. Key subsidiaries such as Cardinal Health Ireland 406 Ltd., Cardinal Health Malaysia 211 Sdn. Bhd., Almus Pharmaceuticals Singapore Pte. Ltd., API (Suppliers) Limited (UK), and Cardinal Health P.R. 409 B.V. (Netherlands) enhance the company's worldwide presence.

Essity Aktlebolag (Sweden):

Essity Aktiebolag provides healthcare and hygiene products to support well-being. Its product range includes personal care items, consumer goods, and hygiene solutions, forming a significant part of its business. The company operates through three main segments: Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene provides medical solutions, healthcare items, and incontinence care under the Health & Medical section. Essity offers a range of wound care products under the Leukoplast name.

Essity sold all of its 51.59% ownership in Vinda in March 2024, but it still has brand licensing agreements to conduct business in Asia. Essity supplies its goods to consumers and healthcare providers in 150 countries in Europe, North America, and Latin America. Among its principal subsidiaries are Mölnlycke (Sweden), Vinda (China), Familia (Colombia), and Unicharm (Japan).

