Machine Vision Market Worth $23.63 Billion In 2030, At A CAGR Of 8.3%

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Machine Vision Market"The Global Machine Vision Market is expected to grow from USD 15.83 billion in 2025 to USD 23.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The report " Machine Vision Market by Component (Camera, Frame Grabbers, Optics, LED Lighting, Processors, AI-based Machine Vision Software), Type (PC based, Smart Camera-based), Deployment (General, Robotic Cell), Vision Type (1D, 2D, 3D) - Global Forecast to 2030 " The global machine vision market is expected to grow from USD 15.83 billion in 2025 to USD 23.63 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3%. Governments worldwide support the adoption of various automation technologies for the development of the manufacturing sector. As process industries are a vital part of the manufacturing sector, governments worldwide are focused on bringing automation into the sector.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 232 market data Tables and 76 Figures spread through 309 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Machine Vision Market"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-p

The process automation market is especially benefiting from government initiatives. For instance, in 2022, the Government of Singapore partnered with associations such as the Singapore Food Manufacturing Association (SFMA) and the Food Innovation & Resource Centre (FIRC) to deploy the latest automation technologies in the food & beverage industry. Industrial automation helps manufacturing firms mass-produce their products with minimum defects and superior quality, resulting in higher output and better productivity. Machine vision is one of the important systems required for industrial automation. Thus, the increasing government-led initiatives for factory automation worldwide are expected to boost the demand for machine vision and create growth opportunities for the market players.

Smart camera-based machine vision segment to register highest CAGR during forecast year

Smart camera-based machine vision systems consist of an embedded controller with integrated vision software directly connected to one or more cameras, which may differ in image resolution, size, and imaging rates. These systems are generally used for simple tasks such as monitoring and are easy to operate. Different types of smart camera technologies include 2D imaging, 3D sensing, ultrasonic, and infrared. Smart cameras offer a streamlined design that lowers system costs while maintaining functional capacity. When equipped with advanced processors, they can deliver processing performance comparable to that of PC-based systems, enabling them to handle complex machine vision tasks independently without external computing support. Companies manufacturing and distributing smart cameras for machine vision include Basler AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (US), KEYENCE CORPORATION (US), and Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US).

Consumer product segment expected to register second-highest CAGR during forecast period

Electronics assembly uses machine vision to aid production and test circuitry. Key consumer product manufacturers increasingly deploy machine vision systems to improve quality and productivity. For example, Foxconn uses cameras by Microscan throughout its operations. Typical machine vision applications in this industry include cover glass assembly, touch panel lamination, and screen-printing alignment in display manufacturing. In mobile and wearable device assembly, which requires fast production ramp-up with quick product changeover, machine vision is used for pre-assembly insertion check, post-assembly verification, precision robot guidance, and serial number and bar code reading. Machine vision is also used in alignment, gauging, and machines tending for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and machine builders' display manufacturing and module assembly needs.

Asia Pacific expected to register highest CAGR in machine vision market during forecast period

Asia Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The strong growth of the economies of China and India and the massive shift to automation and intelligent technologies in different spheres is noteworthy. The Machine Vision Industry in China is growing steadily due to the rising number of industrial automation projects, particularly in the automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical sectors. India's machine vision market is booming due to government initiatives such as "Make in India" and the increasing need for quality inspection and process optimization in the manufacturing segment.

Major Players operating in the Machine Vision Companies include Cognex Corporation (US), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), Basler AG (Germany), and Omron Corporation (Japan).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .