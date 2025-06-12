Cystinosis Treatment Market Set For Robust Growth Through 2034, Driven By Recent Developments In Clinical Pipeline Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The cystinosis treatment market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by increasing disease awareness, rising prevalence, and breakthrough therapies from key pharmaceutical players, including Horizon Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Recordati S.p.A, Nacuity Pharma, AVROBIO, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Leadiant Biosciences, Novartis, and others.

DelveInsight's " Cystinosis Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the cystinosis treatment market, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends across the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report comprehensively evaluates the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market share of individual treatments, and cystinosis market forecasts through 2034, offering vital insights for stakeholders in the cystinosis therapeutic area.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the cystinosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2034), driven by enhanced understanding of disease mechanisms, biomarker development, and personalized medicine approaches.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of prevalent cystinosis cases in the United States was estimated to be around 1,300 in 2023 . Furthermore, the total prevalent population of cystinosis in the EU4 countries and the UK was estimated at approximately 1,600 cases.

Additionally, the United States reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of cystinosis, with around 680 cases. Within the EU4 and the UK, the UK had the most cases, followed by Germany, France, and Spain, while Italy had the fewest.

The DelveInsight report further categorizes the cystinosis patient population into several main groups for analysis. In the 7MM, there were an estimated 1,250 cases of infantile nephropathic cystinosis , 65 cases of juvenile nephropathic cystinosis, and 45 cases of adult-onset (ocular or non-nephropathic) cystinosis . Most cystinosis cases are contributed by nephropathic cystinosis, with the least contributed by the ocular type. This classification is essential for understanding the distribution, progression, and treatment responses of different cystinosis types and is crucial for accurate epidemiological assessment.

While there is no definitive cure for cystinosis, several treatment options are aimed at cystinosis management and potentially slowing disease progression. The standard treatment for cystinosis involves cysteamine bitartrate therapy, which reduces cystine levels through immediate or delayed-release formulations. PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate delayed-release capsules) and CYSTADROPS (cysteamine ophthalmic solution) are approved treatments that help prevent cystine buildup.

A milestone in cystinosis treatment occurred with the development of PROCYSBI by Horizon Pharma, marking a significant advancement in nephropathic cystinosis therapy. Chiesi Farmaceutici completed the acquisition of European marketing rights to PROCYSBI in 2017, enhancing their rare disease portfolio. CYSTADROPS, developed for corneal cystine crystal accumulation, requires only 4 daily treatments compared to the frequent hourly dosing previously required, significantly reducing treatment burden for patients.

The cystinosis treatment market is highly competitive, with major players including Horizon Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Recordati Rare Diseases, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, AVROBIO Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Leadiant Biosciences, Novartis AG, and others, advancing a variety of therapies through robust R&D and strategic collaborations.

Key players are focused on developing innovative drug therapies, particularly cysteamine-based treatments and gene therapies, which are showing promise in alleviating symptoms and enhancing quality of life for patients.

According to the DelveInsight report, the cystinosis therapies pipeline includes several novel treatments in late-stage development. AVROBIO's AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy, has shown encouraging results in Phase I/II clinical trials. This gene therapy genetically modifies patients' hematopoietic stem cells to express functional cystinosin, potentially addressing the root cause of the disease. AVR-RD-04 has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation from both the FDA and the EMA, fast-tracking the clinical development.

Recent developments highlight the dynamic nature of the cystinosis treatment landscape. Following Novartis's acquisition of AVROBIO's cystinosis gene therapy program in May 2023 for $87.5 million, the company launched the CYStem Phase I/II clinical trial in April 2025. This open-label, multi-center study is evaluating DFT383 (formerly AVR-RD-04) in children aged 2-5 years with nephropathic cystinosis, representing the first gene therapy clinical trial specifically designed for pediatric cystinosis patients and builds upon the positive safety and efficacy data from the original Phase I/II trial in adults.

Looking ahead, the cystinosis market is expected to witness continued innovation driven by enhanced understanding of disease mechanisms, biomarker development, and personalized medicine approaches. The dynamics of the cystinosis market are set to evolve with heightened competition among pharmaceutical companies, which could lead to better accessibility, affordability, and innovation in treatment options. Advancements in gene therapy and precision medicine have the potential to redefine treatment approaches, offering hope for patients with this rare genetic disorder.

DelveInsight's analysis underscores that despite therapeutic advances, substantial opportunities remain for developing more effective, convenient, and affordable treatment options that can achieve durable cystine depletion and improved quality of life for cystinosis patients worldwide. As research continues and awareness grows, the cystinosis market is poised for remarkable expansion and therapeutic innovation.

