CRISPR Clinical Trial Analysis: Key Insights Into Rich Pipeline Featuring 25+ Companies And 30+ Therapies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in CRISPR Therapies pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the CRISPR Pipeline Report



In June 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced a study have a genetic mutation, specifically in the coagulation (blood clotting) Factor 9 gene that causes severe or moderately severe hemophilia B. This study is researching an experimental gene insertion therapy (the adding of a gene into your DNA) called REGV131-LNP1265, also called the "study drug". Gene insertion therapy aims to teach the body how to produce clotting factor long-term, without the need for factor replacement therapy.

In June 2025, CRISPR Therapeutics conducted a study may enroll up to 290 subjects in total. CTX131 is a CD70-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy comprised of allogeneic T cells prepared for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematological malignancies. The cells are from healthy adult volunteer donors that are genetically modified ex vivo using CRISPR-Cas9 (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats/ CRISPR-associated protein 9) gene editing components (single guide RNA and Cas9 nuclease).

DelveInsight's CRISPR pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for CRISPR treatment.

The leading CRISPR Companies such as Beam Therapeutics, Tango Therapeutics, CRISPR therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., KSQ Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Locus Biosciences, CRISPR Therapeutic, and others. Promising CRISPR Pipeline Therapies such as BEAM-301, TNG260, CTX 130, CB-010, KSQ-4279, NTLA-2002, LBP-EC01, CTX001, and others.

CRISPR Emerging Drugs Profile

LBP-EC01: Locus Biosciences

LBP-EC01 is a Locus crPhage® therapy in development for the treatment of urinary tract infections and other infections caused by the pathogen Escherichia coli (E. coli). It is a bacteriophage cocktail engineered with a CRISPR-Cas3 construct targeting the E. coli genome. The precision medicine product works through a unique dual mechanism of action utilizing both the natural lytic activity of the bacteriophage and the DNA-targeting activity of CRISPR-Cas3. Laboratory tests and small animal models of urinary tract infection have demonstrated LBP-EC01 is significantly more effective at killing E. coli than corresponding natural bacteriophages, and LBP-EC01 met all primary and secondary endpoints and demonstrated safety and tolerability in a Phase 1b trial. LBP-EC01 is currently being evaluated in a registrational Phase II/III trial for the treatment of UTIs caused by E. coli.

NTLA-2002: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc

NTLA-2002 is a wholly owned first single-dose investigational CRISPR therapeutic candidate designed to inactivate the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene, which encodes for prekallikrein, the kallikrein precursor protein. NTLA-2002 is Intellia's second investigational CRISPR therapeutic candidate to be administered systemically, by intravenous infusion, to edit disease-causing genes inside the human body with a single dose of treatment. Intellia's proprietary non-viral platform deploys lipid nanoparticles to deliver to the liver a two-part genome editing system: guide RNA specific to the disease-causing gene and messenger RNA that encodes the Cas9 enzyme, which together carry out the precision editing. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of CRISPR Therapies

CB-010: Caribou Biosciences, Inc

CB-010 is the lead clinical-stage product candidate from Caribou's allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform, and it is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) in the ongoing ANTLER Phase I clinical trial and will be evaluated in patients with lupus nephritis (LN) and extrarenal lupus (ERL) in the GALLOP Phase 1 clinical trial. In ANTLER, Caribou is enrolling second-line patients with large B cell lymphoma (LBCL) comprised of different subtypes of aggressive r/r B-NHL (DLBCL NOS, PMBCL, HGBL, tFL, and tMZL). To Caribou's knowledge, CB-010 is the first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in the clinic with a PD-1 knockout, a genome-editing strategy designed to improve activity against diseases by limiting premature CAR-T cell exhaustion. CB-010 is also, to Caribou's knowledge, the first anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy to be evaluated in the second-line LBCL setting and, for r/r B-NHL, CB-010 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of CRISPR Therapies

The CRISPR Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



CRISPR Companies

Beam Therapeutics, Tango Therapeutics, CRISPR therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., KSQ Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Locus Biosciences, CRISPR Therapeutic, and others.

CRISPR Therapies pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

CRISPR Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the CRISPR Pipeline Report



Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCRISPR Therapies: OverviewTherapeutic AssessmentCRISPR Therapies– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)LBP-EC01: Locus BiosciencesEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)NTLA-2002: Intellia Therapeutics, IncPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsCRISPR Therapies Key CompaniesCRISPR Therapies Key ProductsCRISPR Therapies- Unmet NeedsCRISPR Therapies- Market Drivers and BarriersCRISPR Therapies- Future Perspectives and ConclusionCRISPR Therapies Analyst ViewsCRISPR Therapies Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

