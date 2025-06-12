NSCLC Clinical Trial Analysis: Key Insights Into Rich Pipeline Featuring 10+ Companies And 10+ Therapies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Non-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the NSCLC pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the NSCLC pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the comprehensive insights by DelveInsight and stay ahead in understanding the NSCLC Treatment Landscape. Click here to read more @ NSCLC Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the NSCLC Pipeline Report



In June 2025, Revolution Medicines Inc . announced a study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a novel RAS(ON) inhibitor compared to docetaxel. This is a global, randomized, open-label, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate whether treatment with daraxonrasib will improve progression free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) compared to docetaxel chemotherapy in patients with NSCLC who were previously treated. Patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive daraxonrasib or docetaxel chemotherapy.

In June 2025, Amgen conducted a study is to characterize safety and efficacy of 2 dose levels of AMG 193 by investigator, and to evaluate AMG 193 monotherapy efficacy by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).

In June 2025, Allist Pharmaceuticals Inc . organized a Phase 3 clinical study to assess the efficacy and safety of adjuvant treatment with firmonertinib versus placebo in participants with Stage IB-IIIB NSCLC with uncommon EGFR mutations (exon 20 insertions, PACC and classical-like mutations) after complete surgical resection with or without adjuvant chemotherapy.

In June 2025, AstraZeneca announced a Phase III study to determine the efficacy and safety of durvalumab + tremelimumab combination therapy versus platinum-based SoC chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) wild-type advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

DelveInsight's NSCLC pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for NSCLC treatment.

The leading NSCLC Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, and Sanofi are actively involved in research and development. Additionally, innovative biotechs like IO Biotech, Transgene, Immutep S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TYK Medicines, Inc. and others. Promising NSCLC Pipeline Therapies such as Brigatinib, Tyrosine kinase inhibitor, sintilimab combined with anlotinib, Osimertinib, Gefitinib, SSGJ-707, Vandetanib, Atezolizumab, Tiragolumab and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in NSCLC treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in cancer care @ NSCLC Clinical Trials Assessment

NSCLC Emerging Drugs Profile

AMG 510: Amgen

AMG 510 is being developed by Amgen. Phase 1 clinical trials were completed in late 2020. Because the G12C KRAS mutation is relatively common in some cancer types, 14% of non-small-cell lung cancer adenocancer patients and 5% of colorectal cancer patients, and AMG 510 is the first drug candidate to target this mutation, there have been high expectations for the drug. The Food and Drug Administration has granted a fast track designation to AMG 510 for the treatment of metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer with the G12C KRAS mutation. The drug is in preregistration stage for the treatment of NSCLC.

CMP 001: Cytos Biotechnology

CMP 001 is a short piece of DNA, called an oligonucleotide that Checkmate designed to mimic the DNA of bacteria. It encapsulated the DNA in noninfectious virus-like particles, or VLPs. The company created CMP-001 to be administered directly to a tumor. When this occurs, the immune system sees VLPs as foreign. It generates immune cells called antigen presenting cells that release the DNA from the VLPs. CMP 001 is in phase 1 of clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The NSCLC Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of NSCLC with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for NSCLC Treatment.

NSCLC Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

NSCLC Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different NSCLC mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the NSCLC market

Learn more about NSCLC Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking NSCLC research and development projects @ NSCLC Unmet Needs

NSCLC Companies

GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, and Sanofi are actively involved in research and development. Additionally, innovative biotechs like IO Biotech, Transgene, Immutep S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TYK Medicines, Inc. and others.

Non-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Intramuscular Molecule Type

NSCLC Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecules

Peptides

Polymer

Gene Therapy

Monoclonal antibodies Product Type

Discover the latest advancements in NSCLC treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of neurology @ NSCLC Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the NSCLC Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

NSCLC Companies- GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, and Sanofi are actively involved in research and development. Additionally, innovative biotechs like IO Biotech, Transgene, Immutep S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TYK Medicines, Inc . and others.

NSCLC Pipeline Therapies- Brigatinib, Tyrosine kinase inhibitor, sintilimab combined with anlotinib, Osimertinib, Gefitinib, SSGJ-707, Vandetanib, Atezolizumab, Tiragolumab and others.

NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of NSCLC Pipeline on our website @ NSCLC Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentLate Stage Products (Pre Registration)AMG 510: AmgenDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)CMP 001: Cytos BiotechnologyInactive ProductsNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key CompaniesNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key ProductsNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC)- Unmet NeedsNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC)- Market Drivers and BarriersNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Analyst ViewsNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.