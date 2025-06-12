What Happens After The Promotion? Reynold Roberts Tells The Truth In“Help! I Just Got Promoted”

MENAFN - GetNews) Promotions are often treated like trophies. A reward. A pat on the back. A new title, a bigger desk, and-if you're lucky-a coffee mug with“Boss” on it. But what happens after the applause fades and you're actually expected to lead?

That's where Reynold Roberts steps in. In his refreshingly honest and eye-opening new book, HELP! I JUST GOT PROMOTED: Pitfalls of New Managers, Roberts doesn't hand out inspiration. He hands you a toolkit-complete with warnings, strategy, and just enough tough love to keep you grounded.

This isn't another feel-good business book about“unlocking your potential” or“thinking like a CEO.” In fact, Roberts is quick to shut down the fantasy.“Too many new managers crash and burn not because they're bad at their jobs,” he writes,“but because no one told them the job they were walking into.”

The book is divided into straight-talking chapters that walk readers through what to expect on the first day, first week, and first few months as a new manager. But it's not just about workplace behavior-it's about mindset. Roberts covers everything from managing egos and handling conflict to financial literacy and department strategy. In one chapter, he urges managers to learn how to navigate team dynamics before they start implementing changes. In another, he outlines why even understanding your team's access to 401K plans matters in long-term morale and loyalty.

What makes the book stand out isn't just its practical value-it's the voice. You feel like you're talking to someone who's been through it, who's tripped on every wire, and who genuinely wants you to do better. That kind of advice sticks.

Roberts also digs into some of the traps new managers fall into without realizing it: the need to look good, the temptation to fix everything immediately, and the false belief that a promotion equals automatic respect. Through personal anecdotes and pointed insights, he invites readers to slow down, observe more, and act with intention.

It's no surprise that Roberts' writing feels personal-because it is.

About the Author: Reynold Roberts

Reynold Roberts is a seasoned trainer and leadership coach with over forty years of experience in corporate leadership development. A graduate of the internationally acclaimed Dale Carnegie program, he also holds a certification in Food and Beverage Management from the Barbados Food and Beverage Hospitality School. Additionally, he is certified by the American Management Association's prestigious“Train the Trainer” program.

Throughout his career, Roberts has dedicated himself to mentoring new leaders, particularly in the fast-paced and often high-pressure IT industry. His approach is known for being practical, direct, and refreshingly free of jargon. He helps young professionals prepare for leadership roles with clarity and confidence-while teaching them to avoid the hidden traps that often derail new managers early in their journey.

What truly sets Roberts apart is his passion for helping others succeed. His guidance is always grounded in real-world experience, and his deep understanding of workplace dynamics comes through in everything he teaches. Whether working one-on-one or speaking to teams, Roberts delivers strategies that are not just insightful, but actually usable.

He doesn't just train leaders-he builds them. His clear, human-centered coaching style reflects a lifetime commitment to helping future managers lead with purpose, precision, and presence.

If you've ever whispered“what now?” after being handed the keys to a department, this is the book you didn't know you needed-but you'll be glad you have.

HELP! I JUST GOT PROMOTED: Pitfalls of New Managers by Reynold Roberts is available now.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:

Email: ...

Follow Reynold Roberts for updates, leadership insights, and upcoming events:



Official Website:

X:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

Facebook @reynoldrobertsofficial YouTube @ReynoldRobertsoffi