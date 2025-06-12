New Book Explores The Myth Of The“Ready-Made Manager”, And Offers A Lifeline Instead

MENAFN - GetNews) We've all seen it: a high-performing employee gets promoted, only to crash and burn in their shiny new management role. Suddenly, the star becomes the cautionary tale. Enter HELP! I JUST GOT PROMOTED: Pitfalls of New Managers, a refreshingly candid and battle-tested guide by leadership trainer Reynold Roberts that speaks directly to newly minted managers teetering between confidence and chaos.

This is not your average leadership manual. There are no lofty metaphors, vague motivational quotes, or recycled jargon. Instead, Roberts delivers real talk from the trenches, backed by over four decades of training young professionals-especially in the lightning-paced world of IT.

The book's brilliance lies in its disarming honesty. From the opening pages, readers are reminded that getting promoted is not the finish line-it's the starting block. Roberts outlines the ten major mistakes new managers make, including trying to be everyone's friend, implementing policies without research, or assuming instant respect comes with the title. His tone is direct but never preachy-think veteran mentor, not corporate consultant.

But don't expect just a list of don'ts. HELP! I JUST GOT PROMOTED is packed with clear, step-by-step strategies on how to start strong, build credibility, and survive those nerve-wracking first 90 days. From how to hold meetings without becoming a dictator, to how to stop a team meltdown before it starts, Roberts guides readers through the emotional and strategic minefields of management.

Each chapter reads like a coaching session-sharp, humorous at times, and full of practical wisdom. It's the kind of book you'll underline, dog-ear, and keep at your desk for quick sanity checks. If you've ever felt the panic of realizing that being in charge is way harder than it looked from the outside, this is your field manual.

Meet Reynold Roberts: The Straight-Talking Mentor You Wish You Had

Reynold Roberts isn't just another author with a theory-he's a walking archive of management wisdom, earned the hard way. With over 40 years in corporate leadership training, he has helped thousands of emerging managers avoid the hidden traps that too often sabotage promising careers.

Roberts' journey began with a foundation at Dale Carnegie and certifications from the Barbados Food and Beverage Hospitality School and the American Management Association's Train the Trainer program. But his real education came from decades of watching what works-and what spectacularly doesn't-inside the workplace. His mission? Equip new leaders with street-smart skills and strategic thinking before they step on their first managerial landmine.

What sets Roberts apart is his ability to connect. His style is as approachable as it is insightful. He doesn't just teach leadership-he lives it. Whether it's through one-on-one coaching, workshops, or now through this book, Reynold has made it his life's work to turn good employees into great leaders.

And here's the best part: he genuinely loves it. Mentorship isn't a buzzword for Roberts-it's a calling. His book is not just a guide; it's a legacy of lessons from a man who's spent his life helping others succeed.

Why This Book Matters (Especially Right Now)

Today's workplace moves fast. Promotions come quicker. Expectations are higher. And unfortunately, training for new leaders hasn't caught up. Many first-time managers are thrown into the deep end with little more than a smile and a title.

HELP! I JUST GOT PROMOTED is the floatation device they didn't know they needed.

This book isn't about climbing corporate ladders-it's about not falling off the first rung. It doesn't sugarcoat, and it doesn't overpromise. It delivers exactly what overwhelmed, underprepared managers need: clarity, confidence, and a very real plan.

So, whether you're a newly promoted leader, someone eyeing that next step, or an executive who wants your team to stop failing upwards-this is the book that finally tells the truth about management and how to master it.

