“Help! I Just Got Promoted: Pitfalls Of New Managers” By Reynold Roberts

MENAFN - GetNews) The book answers the important question,“The promotion was the easy part-now what?”

Every freshly promoted manager knows the thrill of stepping into leadership... and the panic that follows. In HELP! I JUST GOT PROMOTED: Pitfalls of New Managers, Reynold Roberts gets real about what happens after the congratulations fade and the responsibility hits.

This isn't your average leadership book padded with buzzwords and business jargon. It's a straight-talking, sometimes funny, always insightful guide for every newly minted manager who suddenly realizes they've been handed the wheel-with no map, no seatbelt, and a car full of passengers who expect them to know where they're going.

Drawing from decades of experience in management training and development, Roberts breaks down the most common-and most costly-mistakes new leaders make. From rushing in like a hero to failing to understand financial responsibilities, from ignoring team dynamics to imposing rules without research, this book pulls no punches. And it's not just a list of don'ts. It's a field guide full of smart, actionable strategies that readers can actually use.

You'll find step-by-step breakdowns of your first week, your first month, and the all-important probation period. You'll learn what questions to ask at the very first meeting. You'll gain insight into managing egos, anger, internal conflict, team resistance, and-yes-your own doubts. You'll even tackle the hard stuff, like budgeting, time management, and department-wide workflow.

One of the book's greatest strengths is its focus on mindset. Roberts encourages readers to shift from a title-driven mentality to one rooted in credibility and self-awareness. He teaches that respect is not automatic-it must be earned through behavior, consistency, and leadership by example. New managers are reminded that timing matters: knowing when to speak and when to listen can often define the success of a leader. Rather than falling into the trap of“I'm the boss now” thinking, Roberts urges a deeper understanding of what success truly looks like-it's not just about holding a title, but about building trust, delivering results, and navigating decisions with thought, not ego.

Roberts doesn't just coach you through the title change-he walks you through the transformation. With real-world advice and examples drawn from years of corporate training and mentorship, his voice is like a trusted friend who's seen it all... and wants to keep you from walking into the same walls.

About the Author: Reynold Roberts

Reynold Roberts is a seasoned corporate trainer and leadership coach with over four decades of experience in developing effective managers and building strong workplace cultures. A graduate of the internationally acclaimed Dale Carnegie program, Roberts also holds a certification in Food and Beverage Management from the Barbados Food and Beverage Hospitality School. His credentials further include certification from the American Management Association's esteemed“Train the Trainer” program.

Throughout his career, Roberts has focused on preparing emerging leaders to succeed in real-world environments-especially in the fast-paced, high-stakes IT sector. He is widely recognized for his direct, practical approach to leadership training, cutting through the noise to deliver clear strategies that work. Whether mentoring individuals or speaking to teams, he offers grounded, actionable advice rooted in decades of hands-on experience.

What truly sets Roberts apart is his passion for helping new managers thrive-not just survive. He's committed to helping professionals avoid the hidden pitfalls that derail many careers, and instead, walk into leadership roles with clarity, confidence, and competence. His insights reflect a deep understanding of workplace dynamics and an unwavering dedication to developing future leaders who are ready to lead with purpose.

If you've ever whispered“what now?” after being handed the keys to a department, this is the book you didn't know you needed-but you'll be glad you have.

HELP! I JUST GOT PROMOTED: Pitfalls of New Managers by Reynold Roberts is available now.

