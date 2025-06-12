SOL Global Appoints Pad Gopal As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (FSE: 9SB) ("" or the ""), one of the first publicly traded companies focused on institutional Solana investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pad Gopal, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. This appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Paul Kania, who will continue to support the Company in the role of strategic advisor.

Mr. Gopal has been a key member of the SOL Global finance team for the past seven years, beginning as Controller and most recently serving as Vice President of Finance. A seasoned financial professional with more than 18 years of experience in various roles with Canadian public companies across several industries, Mr. Gopal brings institutional knowledge and financial leadership to his new role. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Business in Accounting and Finance and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Kania, who has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since May 20, 2020, was instrumental in guiding the Company's financial strategy through a period of strategic reorganization and the transition toward a digital asset-focused investment approach. He will continue to support SOL Global as a strategic advisor, offering ongoing insight and counsel to the executive team.

"I would like to sincerely thank Paul for his years of dedicated service as CFO and his ongoing support as a strategic advisor," said Davide Marcotti, Chief Executive Officer of SOL Global. "We are also pleased to welcome Mr. Gopal to the CFO role. His leadership, integrity, and deep understanding of our operations make him exceptionally well-positioned to guide SOL Global's financial strategy as we move into our next chapter of growth."

SOL Global is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, Mr. Kania's continued involvement with the Company as a strategic advisor; statements related to Mr. Gopal's future performance and impact on the Company's financial direction; the Company's expectations related to its Solana assets; and the Company's investment strategies and future business growth and performance. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to execute on its business and investment plans; the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities; the Company's ability to increase its investments in the Solana blockchain and Solana-based technologies; any adverse changes and developments in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem; the growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; any new rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; the inherent volatility in the prices of certain cryptocurrencies including Solana tokens; increasing competition in the crypto and blockchain industries; general economic, political and social uncertainties in Canada and the United States; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the limited resources of the Company; the Company's reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in general; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.







