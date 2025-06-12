Black Swan Graphene Announces AGM Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) ("Black Swan" or the "Company"), reports, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2025 (the "Circular") for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. The Company elected seven directors to its board, namely, Harry Swan, Simon Marcotte, Peter Damouni, Michael Edwards, Roy McDowall, Dr. David Deak and Rory Godinho.

At the Meeting, Shareholders also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, the Company's Omnibus Plan and disinterested shareholders approved the extension of certain options held by insiders of the Company, as detailed in the Circular. Over 35% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

The board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced MasterbatchTM ("GEM") polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

