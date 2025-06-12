403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
One Passenger Survives Air India Plane Crash
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 12 (KUNA) -- Indian police sources said on Thursday that one passenger from the doomed Air India flight survived with minor injuries the tragedy in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat state, west India.
Security sources identified the survivor as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh - a British national, according to All India Radio.
The remaining 241 passengers and crew members, including former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, are feared dead.
Chief Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department Dhananjay Dwivedi said that around 50 residents in the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital students' hostel, staff quarters and other residential areas were injured as the plane crashed there.
Both Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah declined to announce the number of people dead in the incident.
"We are going to do a fair and thorough investigation, and probe why this incident happened. We still have to find out the numbers," Ram Mohan Naidu said.
Amit Shah said that death count can be given only after the DNA test of the families of the passengers on the Air India plane that crashed.
Air India's Flight 171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad this afternoon.
There were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese, and a Canadian on board, along with two pilots and 10 crew members. (pickup previous)
atk
Security sources identified the survivor as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh - a British national, according to All India Radio.
The remaining 241 passengers and crew members, including former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, are feared dead.
Chief Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department Dhananjay Dwivedi said that around 50 residents in the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital students' hostel, staff quarters and other residential areas were injured as the plane crashed there.
Both Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah declined to announce the number of people dead in the incident.
"We are going to do a fair and thorough investigation, and probe why this incident happened. We still have to find out the numbers," Ram Mohan Naidu said.
Amit Shah said that death count can be given only after the DNA test of the families of the passengers on the Air India plane that crashed.
Air India's Flight 171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad this afternoon.
There were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese, and a Canadian on board, along with two pilots and 10 crew members. (pickup previous)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment