403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Ambassador Praises Kuwait's Foreign Policy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) -- Russian Ambassador to Kuwait Vladimir Zheltov praises as "solid and historic the relations between his country and the State of Kuwait, saying the relations are based on mutual understanding and mutual respect, and common interests."
The wise leadership of Kuwait maintain a balanced approach to dealing with various regional and international issues, he said in a speech to a ceremony hosted by his embassy on Thursday.
Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Sadiq Marafi and a number of senior diplomats and dignitaries attended the ceremony marking Russia's national day.
Zheltov said that "Kuwait was the first GCC country to have diplomatic relations with Russia in 1963" reviewing historical milestones that began at the beginning of the twentieth century "when Russian ships visited the State of Kuwait during the reign of Sheikh Mubarak."
He also said, "Russia's national day, which has only been in existence for 35 years, links the present to a rich past that spans more than a thousand years."
On the sidelines of the ceremony Sadiq Marafi briefed the press saying that the relations between Russia and Kuwait have spanned since 1963, and that he is looking forward for more cooperation in the future.
Regarding investment opportunities, Ambassador Marafi said, "A joint committee will convene on the sidelines of the energy summit to discuss investment opportunities," noting the "noble growth in tourism between the two countries in the recent years."
aa
The wise leadership of Kuwait maintain a balanced approach to dealing with various regional and international issues, he said in a speech to a ceremony hosted by his embassy on Thursday.
Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Sadiq Marafi and a number of senior diplomats and dignitaries attended the ceremony marking Russia's national day.
Zheltov said that "Kuwait was the first GCC country to have diplomatic relations with Russia in 1963" reviewing historical milestones that began at the beginning of the twentieth century "when Russian ships visited the State of Kuwait during the reign of Sheikh Mubarak."
He also said, "Russia's national day, which has only been in existence for 35 years, links the present to a rich past that spans more than a thousand years."
On the sidelines of the ceremony Sadiq Marafi briefed the press saying that the relations between Russia and Kuwait have spanned since 1963, and that he is looking forward for more cooperation in the future.
Regarding investment opportunities, Ambassador Marafi said, "A joint committee will convene on the sidelines of the energy summit to discuss investment opportunities," noting the "noble growth in tourism between the two countries in the recent years."
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment