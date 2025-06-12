Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Ambassador Praises Kuwait's Foreign Policy


2025-06-12 07:06:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) -- Russian Ambassador to Kuwait Vladimir Zheltov praises as "solid and historic the relations between his country and the State of Kuwait, saying the relations are based on mutual understanding and mutual respect, and common interests."
The wise leadership of Kuwait maintain a balanced approach to dealing with various regional and international issues, he said in a speech to a ceremony hosted by his embassy on Thursday.
Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Sadiq Marafi and a number of senior diplomats and dignitaries attended the ceremony marking Russia's national day.
Zheltov said that "Kuwait was the first GCC country to have diplomatic relations with Russia in 1963" reviewing historical milestones that began at the beginning of the twentieth century "when Russian ships visited the State of Kuwait during the reign of Sheikh Mubarak."
He also said, "Russia's national day, which has only been in existence for 35 years, links the present to a rich past that spans more than a thousand years."
On the sidelines of the ceremony Sadiq Marafi briefed the press saying that the relations between Russia and Kuwait have spanned since 1963, and that he is looking forward for more cooperation in the future.
Regarding investment opportunities, Ambassador Marafi said, "A joint committee will convene on the sidelines of the energy summit to discuss investment opportunities," noting the "noble growth in tourism between the two countries in the recent years."
aa


MENAFN12062025000071011013ID1109668355

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search