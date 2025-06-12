403
Pres. Trump Downplays LA Protests, Governor Urges Keeping Up Pressure
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 12 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said that Los Angeles was "safe and sound" for the last two nights after five days of mass protests against immigration enforcement raids while Governor Gavin Newscum called on protesters to continue peaceful protests.
"Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the LA Police in a position to effectively do their job," the president wrote on his Social Truth account on Thursday.
"They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven't seen in years.
"Governor Gaven NewScum had totally lost control of the situation. He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!," Trump added.
On his part, Newscum said Trump may not care about his safety, but I know the American people have the heart to.
"Keep up the pressure. Do it peacefully," he urged.
"Violent raids with no due process, snatching people off the streets, and kids being left at schools because their parents disappeared. I don't know how any heart can't be broken," the governor said, adding, "This is Trump's America."
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, "The heroic men and women of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) are working to remove the WORST OF THE WORST from Los Angeles and to protect American citizens from criminal illegal aliens."
"This Administration is not playing games with the lives and safety of our ICE officers. People doxxing our officers and impeding ICE operations are siding with vicious cartels, human traffickers, and violent criminals.
"The LA rioters will not stop our ICE law enforcement," the DHS said in a post on its X account. (end)
