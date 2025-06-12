Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
When Will Kashmir's Closed Tourist Spots Reopen?

When Will Kashmir's Closed Tourist Spots Reopen?


2025-06-12 07:05:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weeks after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley that killed 26 civilians-mostly tourists-the fate of nearly 50 closed tourist destinations in Kashmir hangs in limbo.

According to official sources, the administration has sought inputs from security agencies before deciding whether to reopen the shut locations.“We don't want to take any chances,” an official said.“The government wants to ensure foolproof security before these places are accessible again.”

Following the April 22 attack, 48 of 87 major tourist destinations across the Valley were ordered shut. These include popular spots like Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Aharbal, Bangus, Verinag, Baba Reshi, and Sinthan Top, among others. Several resorts, cafes, eco-parks, and even monasteries were also placed off-limits.

The prolonged closure is now drawing criticism from political quarters. On Thursday, Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to consider reopening“soft destinations” that pose no immediate security threat.

“Tourism is the backbone of our economy,” Wani said at a tourism event.“We must avoid sending a message that Kashmir is closed. People come from across India and go back disappointed.”

Read Also Tourism Hopes Rise Can Kashmir's Property Boom Last?

He said livelihoods tied to these destinations are suffering and urged a balanced approach.“Even Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concern over the shutdown. It's time to reassess and act,” Wani added.

The final decision now rests on the security agencies' inputs, with the government weighing safety concerns against growing economic and public pressure to reopen Kashmir's scenic escapes.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN12062025000215011059ID1109668348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search