When Will Kashmir's Closed Tourist Spots Reopen?

According to official sources, the administration has sought inputs from security agencies before deciding whether to reopen the shut locations.“We don't want to take any chances,” an official said.“The government wants to ensure foolproof security before these places are accessible again.”

Following the April 22 attack, 48 of 87 major tourist destinations across the Valley were ordered shut. These include popular spots like Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Aharbal, Bangus, Verinag, Baba Reshi, and Sinthan Top, among others. Several resorts, cafes, eco-parks, and even monasteries were also placed off-limits.

The prolonged closure is now drawing criticism from political quarters. On Thursday, Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to consider reopening“soft destinations” that pose no immediate security threat.

“Tourism is the backbone of our economy,” Wani said at a tourism event.“We must avoid sending a message that Kashmir is closed. People come from across India and go back disappointed.”

He said livelihoods tied to these destinations are suffering and urged a balanced approach.“Even Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concern over the shutdown. It's time to reassess and act,” Wani added.

The final decision now rests on the security agencies' inputs, with the government weighing safety concerns against growing economic and public pressure to reopen Kashmir's scenic escapes.

