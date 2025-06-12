Sole Survivor: Man Walks Away From Air India Inferno

The Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people including crew, took off at 1:38 PM on Thursday. Moments later, it plummeted from the sky, crashing into a hostel housing medical college doctors. At least five additional fatalities have been confirmed on the ground.

Miraculously, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, walked out alive.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Vishwash told Hindustan Times, still in visible shock.

Suffering injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet, Vishwash recounted waking up amidst scattered wreckage and lifeless bodies, before running until a bystander placed him in an ambulance.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

The 44-year-old, who has lived in London for 20 years with his wife and child, was in India visiting family and was returning home with his brother Ajay Kumar Ramesh (45), who remains missing.

“We visited Diu. He was travelling with me and I can't find him anymore. Please help me find him,” Vishwash pleaded from his hospital bed.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now