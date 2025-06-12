Justin Bieber Responds To Mental Health Concerns With Blunt Instagram Clapback: 'Worry About Yourself'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pop sensation Justin Bieber is breaking his silence amid intensifying speculation over his mental health, marriage to Hailey Bieber, and recent cryptic social media activity. The 30-year-old singer fired back at online chatter with a pointed Instagram comment, telling concerned followers to“worry about yourself.”

'Worry about yourself, gramps' - Bieber fires back

The controversy reignited after a meme account on Instagram shared a screenshot of a text from someone referred to as“Grandpa,” reading:“I am worried about Justin Beber [sic]. There is so much heartbreak in Justin's life.”

Bieber directly replied on June 10 , commenting:“Worry about yourself gramps.”

The caption quipped that“Grandpa thought about it for 24 hours,” accompanied by the phrase“We all are.”

Fans divided: Support and concern

Reactions to Bieber's clapback were mixed. While some fans celebrated his sharp retort - one added,“If you're not worried, I'm not worried Mr. Bieber.”

Others, however, expressed continued unease:“Swear I be feeling this way too, check on Justin,” said one fan.

“We all are grandpa, we all are,” added another.

A series of cryptic posts

Bieber's Instagram has been filled with ambiguous and emotional captions over the past few weeks. On June 7, he shared a set of awkward mirror selfies, captioned:“U could point at my flaws.”

Two days later, he posted blurry black-and-white photos and a somber message:

“Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love.”

On June 12, he added another cryptic note:“The secret in this life is forgiveness.”

'Loyalty is manipulative language' - Bieber raises eyebrows

In an earlier post, Bieber also appeared to criticise how loyalty is used in relationships, writing:

“Please stop using loyalty to keep people around you out of your own fear. It's hurting us. Mafia members use loyalty to keep people in their gangs. Let's not perpetuate this manipulative language.”

The post has fueled rumors that the star may be struggling with personal issues - and possibly his relationship with Hailey Bieber, whom he married in 2018.

Speculation and denials

Bieber's odd behavior at a Rhode pop-up event in February raised eyebrows and sparked drug-use rumors - which his team later firmly denied, calling them“harmful.” While Bieber has openly posted about his marijuana use, insiders say some people close to him remain concerned about his emotional well-being.

| Justin Bieber's pics spark 'drug addiction' debate, fans call him 'train wreck'