Justin Bieber Responds To Mental Health Concerns With Blunt Instagram Clapback: 'Worry About Yourself'
The controversy reignited after a meme account on Instagram shared a screenshot of a text from someone referred to as“Grandpa,” reading:“I am worried about Justin Beber [sic]. There is so much heartbreak in Justin's life.”
Bieber directly replied on June 10 , commenting:“Worry about yourself gramps.”
The caption quipped that“Grandpa thought about it for 24 hours,” accompanied by the phrase“We all are.”Fans divided: Support and concern
Reactions to Bieber's clapback were mixed. While some fans celebrated his sharp retort - one added,“If you're not worried, I'm not worried Mr. Bieber.”
Others, however, expressed continued unease:“Swear I be feeling this way too, check on Justin,” said one fan.
“We all are grandpa, we all are,” added another.A series of cryptic posts
Bieber's Instagram has been filled with ambiguous and emotional captions over the past few weeks. On June 7, he shared a set of awkward mirror selfies, captioned:“U could point at my flaws.”
Two days later, he posted blurry black-and-white photos and a somber message:
“Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love.”
On June 12, he added another cryptic note:“The secret in this life is forgiveness.”'Loyalty is manipulative language' - Bieber raises eyebrows
In an earlier post, Bieber also appeared to criticise how loyalty is used in relationships, writing:
“Please stop using loyalty to keep people around you out of your own fear. It's hurting us. Mafia members use loyalty to keep people in their gangs. Let's not perpetuate this manipulative language.”
The post has fueled rumors that the star may be struggling with personal issues - and possibly his relationship with Hailey Bieber, whom he married in 2018.Speculation and denials
Bieber's odd behavior at a Rhode pop-up event in February raised eyebrows and sparked drug-use rumors - which his team later firmly denied, calling them“harmful.” While Bieber has openly posted about his marijuana use, insiders say some people close to him remain concerned about his emotional well-being.Also Read | Justin Bieber's pics spark 'drug addiction' debate, fans call him 'train wreck'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment