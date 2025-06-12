Air India Plane Crash Updates: Birds, Dogs Too Faced The Wrath, Says SDRF Official

MENAFN - Live Mint) A State Disaster Relief Force official stated that the temperature around the Air India plane crash site rose to such levels that it was nearly impossible for even dogs and birds in proximity of the area to escape in time. The official pointed to carcasses of dogs and birds in the vicinity to show the intensity of the crash, according to PTI.

Temperatures rose to 1,000 degrees

According to fire officials, temperatures rose to 1,000 degrees Celcius in almost no time, and the 1.25 lakh litres of fuel inside the plane had a major role to play in it. As the plane's fuel tank exploded, it created an inferno so big, that the temperature in and around the area rose to unimaginable levels, which made surviving the crash almost an impossible chance. However, there is one person who has made it alive from the ghastly air crash.

The rescue operation also got excessively tougher due to the increased temperature due to the explosion.“There was 1.25 lakh litres of fuel inside the plane, and it caught fire, so it was impossible to save anyone,” Union minister Amit Shah was quoted as telling reporters.

“We came here with PPE kits. But the temperature was so high that it made operations difficult. There was debris everywhere. So we had to clear the debris that were already simmering,” a senior fire official said, according to a report by PTI.

Air India has already confirmed that 241 members on board the aircraft are dead, and there is one British national of Indian origin, Ramesh Vishwaskumar, who is the lone survivor of the crash. The accident also resulted in the death of ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani . Relief flights have been arranged by the airline company for next of kin of passengers and Air India staff, who were onboard the aircraft that met with the ghastly accident.