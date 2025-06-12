Air India Boeing Crash: Nearly All Bodies Recovered, India Launches Mass DNA ID Effort

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday that extreme heat from burning fuel aboard the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad made it impossible to save most passengers.

The Boeing (BA) 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying approximately 125,000 liters of fuel when it went down in the residential Meghaninagar neighborhood near the city airport, killing nearly all of the 242 people on board.

“There was 1.25 lakh liters of fuel inside the plane, and it caught heat, so it was impossible to save anyone,” Shah told reporters.“The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy.”

Shah said he visited the crash site and confirmed that all bodies had been recovered, adding that DNA samples are now being collected for identification.“The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA tests and identification of the victims,” he said.“Nearly 1,000 DNA samples are going to be collected in Gujarat only.”

He added that the families of foreign nationals have been contacted, and DNA samples will be obtained from them upon arrival in India.“The state has the capacity to conduct all these tests,” he said.

Shah also confirmed that one person survived the crash and said he had met the individual. The lone survivor was previously identified by Ahmedabad police as having been seated in 11A and is currently hospitalized.

A formal investigation has been launched by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which operates under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.“The AAIB is proceeding in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization,” said Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg issued a statement of condolence and said the company would support the AAIB's investigation.“I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump also offered assistance following the crash.“I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately,” Trump said during an event at the White House.“But it was a horrific crash.”

Boeing's stock was down over 4% in afternoon trade on Thursday. The shares have gained more than 14% this year and nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Boeing Stock Tumbles After Air India 787 Crashes In Ahmedabad With 242 Onboard