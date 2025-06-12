Flyhouse Appoints Aviation Finance Powerhouse John Thomas, Jr. As Chief Financial Officer

John Thomas, Jr. joins FlyHouse as Chief Financial Officer

Leadership move strengthens FlyHouse's executive team amid rapid scale and market momentum.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- John Thomas, Jr., a veteran finance leader with more than 25 years of experience in global aviation finance, has been named Chief Financial Officer of FlyHouse , further strengthening the company's leadership bench as it accelerates its global growth strategy.Thomas is widely regarded as a transformative financial executive with a track record of driving performance in complex, multinational aviation environments. He has held senior leadership roles at British Airways, Etihad Airways, Silverhawk Aviation, and most recently served as Group CFO of Elevate Aviation Group. His career is defined by large-scale value creation, helping scale companies from $500 million to $3.5 billion in annual revenue, delivering over $350 million in cost savings, and executing enterprise-wide efficiency initiatives that improved core operating performance by more than 100%.At Etihad Airways, Thomas spearheaded a multibillion-dollar financial restructuring that realigned global operations and positioned the airline for sustainable long-term growth. At Silverhawk Aviation, he architected a profitability turnaround, doubling operating margins in under two years through disciplined financial stewardship and operational refinement. Most recently at Elevate Aviation Group, he developed and implemented capital strategies that fueled rapid M&A activity and supported the company's aggressive expansion trajectory. These outcomes go beyond financial optimization; they demonstrate Thomas's rare ability to translate complex capital strategies into bold, scalable operational performance.FlyHouse's decision to bring Thomas on board is a strategic one. As the company scales its technology platform, expands internationally, and continues reshaping the economics of private aviation, Thomas's expertise in disciplined capital management, investor reporting, and global FP&A will be critical to navigating this next phase. His appointment signals FlyHouse's commitment to building a financial organization capable of supporting long-term enterprise value and public-market readiness.“FlyHouse represents a rare intersection of innovation, operational excellence, and market timing,” said Thomas.“I'm looking forward to building on its strong foundation and helping unlock the next chapter of growth.”CEO Jack E. Lambert, Jr. added:“John's leadership isn't just proven, it's built for scale. His ability to integrate financial strategy with operational execution across international markets makes him the ideal partner as we enter this next phase. FlyHouse is growing fast, and John gives us the structure, experience, and insight to grow smart.”Thomas earned a postgraduate credential in Mergers & Acquisitions from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, a B.S. in Economics, Management & Accounting from the University of the West Indies, and an A.S. in Economics and Law from the University of Cambridge. He is a Certified Management Accountant and a member of both the Institute of Management Accountants and the Association for Financial Professionals.With Thomas's appointment, FlyHouse is reinforcing its vision to lead the next era of private aviation-supported by a world-class financial foundation and a leadership team built to scale.ABOUT FLYHOUSEFlyHouse is an industry leader in private aircraft management, committed to delivering exceptional safety, service, and transparency. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, G200s, and Hawker 850XPs. Holding an ARG/US Platinum rating and worldwide certifications, FlyHouse manages over 2,000 aircraft on its platform. The company fosters a collaborative, team-based culture focused on providing best-in-class service to both customers and aircraft owners. In addition, FlyHouse's innovative reverse auction app allows users to book luxury private flights at competitive prices, with jet owners bidding to offer the best rates based on user demand, ensuring both affordability and flexibility. For more information, please visit .

