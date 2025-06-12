Namibia: The Chinese Embassy Donates Mattresses To Local Hospital

On June 6, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia donated a batch of mattresses to pediatric patients in Gobabis District Hospital. Namibian Officials including Hon. Pijoo Nganate, Governor of Omaheke Region, Hon. Ruth Masake, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Ms. Tuyakula Haipinge, Executive Director of the Office of the Prime Minister attended the handover ceremony and gave speeches respectively. The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) covered the event on the scene.

In her speech on behalf of Namibian Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Elijah Ngurare, Ms. Haipinge expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese government for its long-term strong support in the areas of health, education, agriculture to Namibia in achieving national objectives. Governor Nganate and Deputy Minister Masake said that the mattresses donated by the Chinese Embassy are very handy for child patients in the hospital to get through winter warmly.

On behalf of Ambassador Zhao Weiping, Minister Counselor Shen Jian delivered a speech saying that the sector of health has always been a priority for China's development assistance cooperation with Namibia. During the FOCAC 2024 Beijing Summit, President Xi Jinping announced that China will work with Africa to take Ten Partnership Actions for Modernization, which included the partnership action for health. China is actively implementing relevant achievements and is ready to work with Namibia to strengthen cooperation in the field of health.

