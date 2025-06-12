Russ Knopp Of Comfort Keepers Shares Insights On Empowering Lives Through Accessible Home Design In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can thoughtful home design promote independence for older adults and those with mobility challenges? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Russ Knopp of Comfort Keepers in Traverse City, Michigan, explains how accessible home design enhances both safety and self-reliance. More than just convenience, accessibility is a meaningful way to support dignity and quality of life for individuals choosing to age in place.

Knopp highlights that effective home modifications begin with practical structural changes-such as wheelchair ramp installation, widened doorways, and leveled thresholds-all designed to reduce risk and make daily navigation more manageable. But accessibility extends beyond architecture. Smart home accessibility tools, including voice-activated lighting, emergency alert systems, and automated locks, also play a vital role in promoting elder independence and reducing caregiver strain.

He also emphasizes the importance of adapting bathrooms with features like walk-in showers and adjustable fixtures to support safer hygiene routines. Every detail matters when the goal is to create an environment where movement is unhindered and personal routines can be carried out with confidence. Knopp advocates for home design that empowers aging individuals to live comfortably and securely in the place they know best.

These practical and compassionate design strategies are outlined in the HelloNation Magazine article, Empowering Lives Through Accessible Home Design .

