Dawood Engineering Expands Western Pennsylvania Transportation Leadership With Stephen Janosko, PE, And Lauren Meadway, PE, CBSI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Licensed professional engineers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, Janosko and Meadway bring decades of experience delivering complex infrastructure projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The duo bolster Dawood support for diverse clients including the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).

"Steve and Lauren are proven transportation leaders with deep technical expertise and a lengthy track record of improving Western Pennsylvania communities. Their arrival strengthens our ability to deliver resilient, sustainable, and turnkey transportation solutions statewide," said Bony Dawood, PE, CEO/President.

Janosko leads multidisciplinary teams on major PTC and PennDOT projects. His 35 years of experience ranges from highway, traffic, multimodal corridor design to traffic noise modeling, sustainable transit technologies, design-build delivery, and bridge rehabilitation.

For the PTC, Janosko managed the Southern Beltway, Section 55A1-1 project in Washington County involving construction consultation for dual 780-foot bridges over S.R. 0022. On Section 55A1, his work involved designing 3.5 miles of urban expressway featuring interchanges, side and connector roads, and nine moderate and major structures.

In PennDOT District 11-0, Janosko served as principal-in-charge for the preservation of Thornburg Bridge, a six-span steel I-beam and multi-girder structure over Chartiers Creek and Pittsburgh & Ohio Central Railroad.

A certified bridge safety inspector with 18 years of experience, Meadway manages varied state agency bridge rehabilitation and replacement projects. For the PTC Southern Beltway, Section 55A1 in Washington County, she oversaw final design on dual 145-foot single-span bridges and assisted with final design of five multi-span bridges. In West Virginia, Meadway managed Department of Highways bridge rehabilitation assignments.

Meadway and Janosko are actively involved with the American Society of Highway Engineers and American Council of Engineering Companies. Meadway is also a member of the Association for Bridge Construction and Design.

About Dawood

Established in 1992, Dawood Engineering plans, designs, and constructs sustainable environments throughout the U.S., features Government Finance Solutions, and develops real estate through Good Hope Ventures. In Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, we extend digital transformation, surveying, geographic information systems, building information modeling, and smart building solutions through Twin Track, our custom mobile app connecting with the digital twin of a facility. Dawood delivers award-winning technology, planning, design, and predictive analytics to transportation, utility, energy, industrial, heritage, planning, economic and land development, environmental, municipal, movie and entertainment, real estate, and retail clients. Our workforce development, mentor-protégé, and community programs advance STEM initiatives. Dawood is a globally recognized Autodesk, Esri, and Trimble partner. Learn more:

SOURCE Dawood Engineering