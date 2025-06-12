Scipi Executive Team

Scipi Companies Celebrates 50 Years of Employee Ownership with New Brand & Multi-Recipient Top MN Places to Work Award

- Matt Gaffy, CEOST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scipi Companies , a leading employee-owned holding company, is proud to announce its 50th anniversary of employee ownership. As an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), Scipi is the umbrella for its family of employee-owned companies, which includes Sunburst Memorials, North Central Bus & North Central Upfitting, Parts Midwest, and VPOC (Vehicle Personalization of Canada). To celebrate this momentous milestone, the company has unveiled a fresh brand identity with a new logo and tagline,“Powered by Employee Owners”-a phrase that summarizes why Scipi is so unique."Reaching our 50-year mark as an ESOP is a significant achievement for Scipi," said CEO and President of Scipi Companies, Matt Gaffy. "We are incredibly proud of our successful employee ownership model and believe it sets us apart from other companies, empowering them to take ownership and responsibility for their work and their futures."Founded in 1959 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Scipi Companies has been committed to creating opportunities for employee ownership since its inception. Over the past five decades, the company has grown into a successful holding company with multiple subsidiary businesses across various industries. Being an ESOP means that all of Scipi's employees are also owners of the company. This unique structure drives a culture of collaboration, innovation, and commitment among the team members, resulting in sustainable growth and success for the business.Scipi, until now, has been known as St. Cloud Industrial Products, Inc. To better align with their future and growth focus, they will now be known as Scipi Companies.“We are currently in a season of growth,” said Gaffy.“The right next acquisition for Scipi Companies would be a company that fits well with our culture and can assist Scipi in furthering our mission of creating wealth for our employee owners and making a difference in the lives we touch.”Scipi's companies continue to primarily serve the Upper Midwest while reaching all of North America, with plans to expand service even further. They are also a proud multi-year recipient of the Minnesota Top Workplace award. Scipi is a prominent local employer dedicated to continued growth and acquisitions. Additional information can be found at Scipi.-END-

