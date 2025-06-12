Reykjavík Energy Green Bond Auction June 19Th

Reykjavík Energy Green Bond Auction June 19Th
OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal instalments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 8,990 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.
OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable in the year 2037. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 8,000 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.
OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. The bond carries 2.60% fixed interest. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 38,521 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.
Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.
Bids must be submitted to the email address ... before UTC 17:00 on Thursday, June 19th, 2025. Transactions will be settled on Thursday, June 26th, 2025.
Contacts:
Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...
Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, tel: +354 522 4008, email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
