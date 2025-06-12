KNBE Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Former Investors Of Knowbe4, Inc. That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Their Behalf

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) Misled Investors Regarding its Acquisition by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

According to the complaint, defendants issued or caused to be issued SEC filings that contained numerous false or misleading statements or omitted material facts concerning: (i) the unfair sales process that provided distinct advantages to Vista; (ii) the Special Committee's purported independence; (iii) KKR's intention to increase its rollover or reinvestment into the post-close KnowBe4 by 50-100% after learning the deal price; (iv) the Special Committee's favoritism towards Vista over other potential bidders; (v) the Special Committee's failure to consider strategic alternatives other than a sale of KnowBe4; and (vi) the Company's largest non-Rollover Stockholder, Mitnick, owed his personal fortune and professional legitimacy to Sjouwerman, and therefore was not independent from members of the Control Group. These filings contained materially false and misleading statements and omissions, thereby denying stockholders an appropriately informed vote on the Merger and an appropriately informed opportunity to decide whether to accept the Merger consideration or instead exercise their appraisal rights.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against KnowBe4, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file a motion for lead plaintiff by August 5, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

