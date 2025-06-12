Peter Vermeulen Reports Early Warning Report In Respect Of Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Vermeulen announces that as a result of becoming the sole executive director of the fund manager for Stichting Legal Owner Plethora Private Equity (“”), he owns or controls an aggregate of 19,065,809 common shares (“”) in the capital of Infinico Metals Corp. (“”) and 3,442,098 Share purchase warrants (“”), representing 28.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and 31.49% on a partially diluted basis. Prior to becoming the sole executive director of Plethora, Mr. Vermeulen owned 989,834 Shares, representing 1.46% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Plethora will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ Profile at

Mr. Vermeulen's holdings in Infinico have been established for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Vermeulen may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of Infinico, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Maliebaan 50B, 3581 CS, Utrecht, The Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.

For information regarding Plethora, please contact:

Peter Vermeulen - Fund Manager

Maliebaan 50B

3581 CS

Utrecht, The Netherlands

Phone: +3 16 13 01 17 60

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.