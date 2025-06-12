Peter Vermeulen Reports Early Warning Report In Respect Of Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM)
In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Plethora will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ Profile at
Mr. Vermeulen's holdings in Infinico have been established for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Vermeulen may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of Infinico, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.
Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Maliebaan 50B, 3581 CS, Utrecht, The Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.
For information regarding Plethora, please contact:
Peter Vermeulen - Fund Manager
Maliebaan 50B
3581 CS
Utrecht, The Netherlands
Phone: +3 16 13 01 17 60
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
