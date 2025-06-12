UOI's Dr. Andrew Green First Surgeon In New England To Use ARVIS® Augmented Reality System For Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Andrew Green of University Orthopedics and Brown University Health recently became the first in New England to use ARVIS® augmented reality technology during shoulder replacement surgery.

Revolutionary AR Technology Enhances Precision, Reduces Cost for Shoulder Replacements

- Dr. Andrew Green, UOI Chief of Shoulder & Elbow SurgeryEAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Andrew Green , a renowned shoulder specialist with University Orthopedics , recently became the first surgeon in New England to utilize ARVIS, a groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) guidance system for shoulder joint replacement surgery.Developed by EnovisTM, ARVIS(Augmented Reality Visualization and Information System) is the only AR platform currently available in the United States that enables surgical navigation for shoulder joint replacements, all within a single, compact system, thus facilitating precise implant placement.“I've incorporated ARVISinto my practice because it's designed specifically to fit the needs of my shoulder patients,” said Dr. Green, Chief of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at Brown University Health and University Orthopedics.“After more than 30 years performing shoulder replacements, I know how important the small details are to a good result. My patients deserve the best tools and technology available. The ARVISsystem helps me to precisely position the implants, which is especially important in cases with more severe bone deformity. Published research studies show that computer-assisted planning and navigation improve the surgical accuracy over traditional unguided surgical techniques. With ARVIS, I have complete control of the surgery.”Shoulder pain caused by osteoarthritis and severe rotator cuff disorders is the most common reason for anatomic and reverse total shoulder replacements. While less common than hip and knee replacements, utilization of shoulder arthroplasty is increasing at a faster rate and is expected to rise as the population ages.“Shoulder replacement requires time for recovery,” said Dr. Green, who is also a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.“Innovation and advances in technology, such as ARVIS, will significantly impact how quickly patients return to the activities they love. ARVISallows for an individualized surgical experience tailored to each patient's unique anatomy.”ARVISintegrates tracking cameras, a 3D AR display, and a hands-free interface within a surgical helmet-compatible eyepiece. Its proprietary hardware enhances surgical precision while minimizing the physical footprint and financial burden associated with traditional robotic systems.University Orthopedics' adoption of ARVISmarks a new era of accessible, high-tech orthopedic care for patients in New England and sets a precedent for other institutions nationwide.For more information about Dr. Andrew Green and shoulder surgery at University Orthopedics, visit UOI or call 401-457-1500.To learn more about ARVIS, visit Enovis' website.

Peter Lucas

Practice Marketing & Communications

+1 401-525-8113

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.