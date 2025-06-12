Team Select Home Care Champions The Family CNA Model In National Whitepaper

Supporting Families and Improving Care

Team Select contributes to national whitepaper advocating for Medicaid-supported Family CNA programs to address workforce gaps and improved care.

- Fred Johnson, CEO of Team SelectPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Team Select Home Care is proud to announce its key role in the development of a new national whitepaper,“The Family CNA Model: Supporting Families and Improving Care for Children with Medical Complexity,” released by Manatt Health in collaboration with Family Voices, Health Leads, and the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health.As a longstanding advocate of the Family Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) model, Team Select's mission is deeply aligned with the paper's urgent call to expand access to this innovative, cost-effective model that keeps children with medical complexity in their homes while empowering families to take the lead in delivering care."This model is more than a policy solution, it's a promise to families that their voices, care, and connection matter," said Fred Johnson, President & CEO of Team Select Home Care.“We're honored to stand alongside Manatt and other national leaders to shine a light on the importance and viability of the Family CNA model.”Children with medical complexity account for just under 1% of all U.S. children yet represent one-third of pediatric health costs. These children require constant, specialized care often delivered at home. Due to the national shortage of home care workers, 25% of patient referrals were turned away in 2023, forcing families, often without pay or formal training, to step in and fill critical gaps.The Family CNA model answers this crisis by providing rigorous training and licensure for family caregivers, including parents, siblings, and grandparents; while reimbursing them through Medicaid. The model enhances continuity of care and improves patient outcomes, alleviates financial stress for caregivers, and allows licensed clinicians to practice at the top of their credentials. It also holds promise for reducing state Medicaid costs; for example, Oklahoma's Medicaid agency projected over $3,000 in annual savings from implementing this model.The whitepaper highlights three core benefits of the Family CNA model:.Strengthens the home care workforce by adding trained family caregivers and allowing nurses to focus on higher-acuity needs..Improves care quality and consistency for medically complex children through trusted, lifelong caregivers..Supports family well-being by providing training, compensation, and stability to caregivers.To help more states adopt the model, the paper recommends:.Building coalitions of families, providers, and policymakers..Using Medicaid to implement and evaluate programs..Issuing federal guidance on training, billing, and standards.Team Select Home Care has successfully implemented the Family CNA program in multiple states and continues to lead advocacy efforts to extend this model nationally. "Every child deserves the chance to be cared for at home, by someone who knows and loves them,” said Bill Sczepanski, VP of Government Relations with Team Select.“This model gives families a voice, the tools they need, and the dignity of being recognized as an essential part of the care team.”To read the full whitepaper and learn more about the Family CNA model, LINK HERE .Team Select extends its sincere gratitude to Manatt Health for leading this important work, and to Family Voices, Health Leads, and the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health for their invaluable contributions. Their deep expertise and unwavering commitment to children with medical complexity and their families were instrumental in shaping this comprehensive whitepaper. Team Select is proud to stand alongside such dedicated partners in the mission to expand equitable, family-centered care across the country.About Team Select Home CareTeam Select Home Care is a national leader in pediatric and adult home health care, dedicated to providing high-quality, outcomes-driven care to families in need. Through innovative models like the Family CNA program, Team Select continues to advocate for policies that uplift families, advance equity, and strengthen the home care workforce.About Manatt HealthManatt Health, a division of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a national thought leader at the intersection of law, policy, and strategy in healthcare. With a team composed of attorneys, consultants, former policymakers, and public health experts, Manatt Health provides integrated legal and strategic advisory services to clients across the health care ecosystem, including state and federal agencies, health systems, payers, foundations, and advocacy organizations. The group is widely recognized for its deep expertise in Medicaid policy, health equity, and delivery system reform, and for its commitment to advancing innovative models that improve care access, quality, and outcomes.

