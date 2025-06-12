Leadership Expert William B. Gilmore Announces The Release Of Leadership: The Path To Success
Unlike theoretical leadership guides, Leadership: The Path to Success delivers unfiltered insights from the trenches. Gilmore's stories; like uncovering a golf course slush fund financing local politics or standing down a mayor's illegal utility takeover, reveal how ethical, decisive leadership creates lasting change.
The book equips readers to:
.Challenge complacency in bureaucratic systems
.Turn data into weaponry against inefficiency
.Build teams that outlast political cycles
.Navigate crises (including rebuilding an island's utilities after 265 mph typhoons)
Leadership: The Path to Success will be available soon through Parker Publishers.
About the Author
William Gilmore is a seasoned leader with over four decades of experience in public sector service, spanning state and local government, utilities, and private sector project management. Throughout his extensive career, he has held roles involving budget and policy development, operational and fiscal audits, organizational change, asset management, and strategic capital program oversight. He has also served in chief executive positions, demonstrating a consistent commitment to improving the institutions he leads.
Gilmore's leadership philosophy centers on leaving every organization better than he found it. He believes in leading by example, earning team respect, listening actively, applying performance metrics thoughtfully, and using technology strategically to drive efficiency and reduce costs. His debut book, Leadership: The Path to Success, distills his hard-earned lessons and engaging anecdotes into practical insights for aspiring leaders, especially those pursuing a career in public service.
William Gilmore
Parker Publishers
